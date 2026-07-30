The Osun State Police Command has arrested the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, and five others over alleged vote-buying, escalating tensions ahead of the scheduled15 August governorship election.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abiodun Ojelabi, said in a statement on Wednesday that officers recovered a cash of N4.8 million and other “exhibits” during a raid on Mr Igbalaye’s residence in the Oroki Estate area of Osogbo on Wednesday.

Other recovered items, according to Mr Ojelabi, a superintendent of police, are one Dynabook laptop, one photocopying machine, one printer, two voter cards and voter register covering Wards 1-15in Osogbo Local Government Area.

He added that taken by the police “for detailed forensic examination and further investigation.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The development comes barely two weeks ahead of the August 15 governorship election, as concerns over vote-buying and electoral violence continue to dominate the political atmosphere in the state.

The police said the operation followed intelligence reports and formed part of ongoing efforts to curb electoral offences before the governorship poll.

Those the police arrested alongside the SSG were Abiodun Arowomole, popularly known as ‘Ashipa’, whom the police described as a wanted murder suspect on the command’s watch list, Taiwo Akande, Lukman Adeyemo, Muftau Olaoye and Musiliu Aderemi.

The police said investigations are focusing on allegations of vote-buying, criminal conspiracy and harbouring a wanted suspect.

The command said, preliminary findings point to suspected offences including Vote Buying contrary to Section 121 of the Electoral Act 2022, Criminal Conspiracy, and Harboring a Wanted Criminal.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its constitutional responsibility to enforce the law without fear or favour,” the statement said. “No individual, irrespective of social status, political affiliation, or public office, is above the law.

The command reiterated its commitment to enforcing electoral laws “without fear or favour” and urged residents to remain peaceful and cooperate with security agencies throughout the election period.

It said investigations into Wednesday’s operation would continue and that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Government alleges threat to free and fair election

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has condemned the police operation, describing as a major threat to free and fair election in the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the government said Mr Igbalaye was not at home when the operation was carried out, explaining that he was attending an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stakeholders’ meeting at the time.

“These grave violations of the constitution and basic rights of the government and people of Osun state come as the national chairman of INEC is meeting stakeholders. The police has become a major threat to the conduct of free and fair election in Osun State,” the statement read.

According to the government, ward officials of the ruling Accord Party, which is fielding Governor Ademola Adeleke for his second term bid in the forthcoming poll, were holding a routine meeting within the premises when police officers stormed the residence.

The government further alleged that security operatives had, a day earlier, raided the residence of the Commissioner for Energy in Ikire, accusing the police of ransacking the building and destroying property.

ALSO READ: INEC identifies 11 Osun LGAs as potential flashpoints ahead of 2026 poll

It called on President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Adviser and traditional rulers to intervene, alleging what it described as a pattern of intimidation targeting senior officials of the state government and members of the ruling party ahead of the election.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the incident said Mr Igbalaye later reported himself at the police command after learning of the raid on his residence.

APC welcomes operation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council welcomed the police action, saying it vindicated the party’s repeated allegations that the ruling Accord Party was preparing to influence the election through vote-buying.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Remi Omowaiye, the opposition party commended the police for what it described as a professional operation and urged security agencies to sustain investigations wherever credible intelligence pointed to electoral offences.

The APC also called for thorough investigations into the recovered materials and insisted that no individual should be above the law.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns ahead of the August 15 governorship election. Recent weeks have witnessed rising allegations of political violence, attacks on party supporters and accusations of voter intimidation by the major political parties.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.