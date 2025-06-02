The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Dorcas Asije and four other accomplices, who assaulted the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre, Akure, Alexander Rotifa.

The command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police were on the trail of a woman and suspected thugs for beating up Mr Rotifa over alleged examination malpractices by the woman’s ward in the ongoing WAEC examination.

The vice principal caught a student with a smartphone during a WAEC exam last Monday and promptly seized the phone.

Mr Olayinka said Ms Asije and her accomplices were arrested by a tactical team led by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

“Following the assault on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre, Akure, the Ondo State Police Command has arrested Mrs Dorcas Asije and four other accomplices.

“Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) led a tactical team to ensure their swift arrest.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“The public is advised to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activity to the nearest police station,” he said.

Government condemns incident

The Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Akindele Ige, condemned the incident and warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of hooliganism, thuggery, or examination malpractices.

He emphasised that using handsets or any other materials that could aid malpractices is prohibited in schools across the state during examinations.

“The Ministry of Education has commenced an inquiry into the matter and is working with relevant stakeholders to get to the root of the incident,” Mr Ige said.

He cautioned school children against thuggery, hooliganism, and other vices that could negatively impact their future.

Also, he assured that sanctions would be applied where appropriate.

There has been a public outcry against the high level of malpractice at the ongoing WAEC examinations across the country.

Last week, many centres experienced delays, forcing students to take the exam in the dark. They could only write with lights from their phones and other sources.

