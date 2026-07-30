By Day 4, I can proudly say I now know my way around Glasgow.

Well… at least better than I did on Day 2! 😄

Just when I thought I had conquered one challenge, another stepped forward to remind me that I’m still a visitor.

The Scottish weather.

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Back home in Nigeria, you can usually look out of the window in the morning and have a fair idea of what the day will be like. Here in Glasgow, the weather seems to have a mind of its own.

You leave your apartment under bright sunshine, thinking it’s going to be a lovely day. Ten minutes later, dark clouds appear from nowhere. Before you can ask what happened, a light drizzle begins. Then comes a cool breeze. Just when you’re reaching for your jacket, the sun comes back out as if nothing happened.

It’s almost as if the four seasons have agreed to share the same day!

The funniest part is watching the locals. While I’m wondering whether to carry an umbrella, remove my jacket or put it back on, they simply carry on with their day as if nothing unusual is happening.

I’ve quickly learnt that in Glasgow, a rain jacket is just as important as my notebook, recorder and accreditation tag.

The weather may change every few minutes, but one thing doesn’t—the warmth of the people. Everywhere I go, volunteers are ready to help, commuters greet you with a smile, and fellow journalists are always happy to share a laugh.

So, today’s lesson is simple: never trust the morning sunshine in Glasgow. It may be genuine, but it doesn’t always stay for long.

I’m beginning to understand why people say, “If you don’t like the weather in Scotland, just wait a few minutes.”

Now, it’s time to see what Day 5 has in store.

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