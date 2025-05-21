Super Eagles squads for Nigeria’s upcoming international assignments—the Unity Cup Tournament in London and a high-profile friendly against Russia in Moscow. Head Coach Eric Chelle has unveiled two separatesquads for Nigeria’s upcoming international assignments—the Unity Cup Tournament in London and a high-profile friendly against Russia in Moscow.

Conspicuously missing on the list made public on Wednesday by the Nigeria Football Federation are key forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Osimhen, a former African Footballer of the Year, recently helped Galatasaray secure a domestic double, lifting both the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

Despite his success, the striker is expected to leave the Istanbul-based club this summer and is believed to be prioritising discussions around his future.

Similarly, reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Atalanta in Serie A.

However, sources close to the player suggest he is also eyeing a move away from the Bergamo outfit, as he seeks a new challenge after a demanding season.

Unity Cup squad features NPFL talents

For the Unity Cup—featuring Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago—Coach Chelle has selected 25 players, blending foreign-based professionals with standout performers from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The tournament, billed as a celebration of football and cultural unity, will be held at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London.

Moses Simon, in fine form for FC Nantes in France, headlines the attacking call-ups alongside Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Nathan Tella, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Also returning is Stanley Nwabali, who impressed at the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Chrisantus Uche will be joined by promising local talents such as Papa Daniel Mustapha and Collins Ugwueze.

The defence is bolstered by West Brom’s Semi Ajayi and Olympiacos defender Bruno Onyemaechi, while the home-based contingent includes Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars) and Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City).

The Unity Cup kicks off on 27 May with Trinidad & Tobago facing Jamaica.

Nigeria will clash with long-time rivals Ghana on 28 May in a fixture loaded with historical tension and continental bragging rights.

The final and third-place matches are scheduled for 31 May.

Russia Friendly: Ekong, Boniface, Aina return

For the June 6 international friendly against Russia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Chelle has assembled a more experienced 21-man squad, drawing from the Unity Cup list and adding seasoned names.