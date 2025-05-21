The Ondo State Government says no fewer than 321,008 girls have been vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the state.

The Special Adviser on Health Matters to the Governor, Simidele Odimayo, stated this at the launch of the Oya Campaign on HPV Vaccination and Adolescent Nutrition on Wednesday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the campaign tagged: “Protecting Girls Against Cervical Cancer” was sponsored by Girl Effect in partnership with Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency ( OSPHCDA).

Mr Odimayo said this initiative marked a significant step in the state’s commitment to preserving the health of young girls.

“We have made remarkable progress, achieving a 94 per cent coverage rate by August 2024 based on the state’s target with 321,008 girls, aged 9 to 14, being vaccinated,” he said.

“This milestone achievement is a clear illustration of the collaborative efforts of our dedicated health workers, government agencies, development partners and the unwavering support of parents and guardians across the state.”

According to him, the launch of the Oya Campaign on HPV and Adolescent Nutrition marks a new phase in the government’s to not only sustain but also enhance the achieved gains in adolescent well being.

Mr Odimayo urged all stakeholders to actively participate in the campaign and ensure that every eligible girl received the HPV vaccine and be educated on the importance of good nutrition.

He commended the Girl Effect for its roles in healthy society, describing the partnership as fantastic and promising a continuous collaboration.

In her speech, the Country Director of Girl Effect, Boladale Akin-Kolapo, said that the campaign is borne out of urgency, hope and unwavering commitment to the health and future of adolescent girls.

Ms Akin-Kolapo said “At Girl Effect, we believe that when a girl is healthy, informed, and confident in her voice and choices, she becomes a powerful force, not just for her own future, but for her family, her community, and her nation.”

She said the OYA Campaign, supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and implemented in collaboration with the OSPHCDA is designed to do just that.

She added that through this campaign, the state aim to increase awareness, drive demand, and support the uptake of the HPV vaccine among girls aged 9–14.

“At the same time, we are integrating nutrition education to promote holistic adolescent well-being,” she said.

According to her the word ‘OYA’ is a call to action for girls to rise up and protect their future.

“It is also a call to parents, caregivers, teachers, and leaders to stand beside them. And a call to all of us to act now, because there is no health without girl’s health,” she said.

Ms Akin-Kolapo appreciated the funding partners: Gavi, UNICEF, WHO, CHAI, and the Red Cross, adding that their shared vision and steadfast support had helped bring the campaign to life in communities across the country.

Speaking at the event, Francis Akanbiemu, the Permanent Secretary, OSPHCDA, said that HPV could be prevented, hence the need for the constant campaign.

Mr Akanbiemu, who was represented by the Director of Disease Control, Victor Adefesoye, said that the response against HPV campaign had been encouraging.

He promised that the campaign in collaboration with partners would continue so that the coverage would be higher and that girl children live healthy life.

(NAN)

