The Film for Impact Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded by filmmaker Bright Obasi, has empowered twenty women from six rural area councils within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through vocational training in bead-making and baking.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the organisers disclosed that the training, funded by Rise Up, formed part of the ‘SAVE Rural Women’ campaign.

The organisers noted that the training aimed to equip the women to start small businesses and improve their families’ livelihoods.

The beneficiaries affirmed that the skills they acquired had boosted their confidence in starting businesses, earning income, and contributing meaningfully to their households.

Faridah Jamiu, a beneficiary from the Ijahpada community in the Kwali Area Council, said the training positively impacted her life and made her financially independent.

Faridah, a University of Abuja graduate, appreciated the organisers for selecting her for the training among thousands of others seeking such opportunities.

She said, “I’ve always had a passion for catering, baking and cooking. So when we went for practice, they taught us many things. I put everything into practice, and it has made a difference. I also made peanuts, which I sold at the University of Abuja. I gave some to my sister to help me deal with it. I sold a bottle of peanuts for N7,000 and made a good profit from it.

“So I’ve been able to do things on my own. I’m not even bothering my parents for anything. I just have to thank you for giving me this opportunity to learn this vocational skill, because many people out there are looking for this opportunity but don’t have the means to access it.”

Faridah urged the organisers to establish more vocational centres for women in rural areas, noting that many were idle and often treated as a source of amusement.

She stated that with additional vocational centres, these women would gain meaningful engagement and the opportunity to earn an income.

“Also, provide scholarships for girls in rural areas because most of them are there, and they don’t have the funds to go to school. So it would be nice if they could be helpful for women in rural areas.”

More beneficiaries

Additionally, Hauwa Muhammad stated that she had always dreamed of learning a craft, and when she came across the opportunity, she seized it without hesitation.

“When I came here, I learned a lot of things. Now, Alhamdulillah, I can depend on myself.”

Also, Khaijah Musa said, “In my mind, as I sit down like this, if I go back to my community, I’ll be very proud of myself. Before, I didn’t even know what they used to make shawarma.

“Before I saw shawarma, I said, ‘This one, what is this?’ I didn’t even like it at all. But with the help of this training, I tasted it, and I ate it that very day.”

Another beneficiary, Mariam from Kuje, stated that she had no source of income before participating in the training.

Describing its positive impact on her life, she said, “Before now, I stayed at home doing nothing. Now, I bake snacks and sell them to people in my neighbourhood. It’s not just about the money—it’s about

knowing that I have something of value.”

Grassroots vocation

Mr Obasi, who recently premiered his faith-based film, Chains: No Longer a Slave, in Abuja, underscored the importance of grassroots vocational training for women in rural communities.

He pointed out that limited internet access often hinders their ability to acquire skills through online platforms.

“In a world where people can easily learn and master a skill on the internet, women in rural communities can hardly access these opportunities due to the high cost of data.”

Mr Obasi added that the foundation’s hands-on training approach was designed to bridge this gap.

“This is why grassroots, hands-on training like this is crucial. It meets them where they are—with dignity and purpose,” he said.

According to him, while urban youths scroll through endless YouTube tutorials and online courses, many rural women can scarcely afford to keep their phones charged, let alone purchase data.

He stated that this digital divide continues to entrench poverty, particularly among women.

Mr Obasi described the training as merely the beginning. He appealed to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and other stakeholders to invest in permanent vocational skill acquisition centres across rural communities in Abuja.

Furthermore, the project manager, Maxwell Akujobi, emphasised that empowering women through vocational skills is not solely about economic inclusion but also about securing the future.

Mr Akujobi noted that when rural women are empowered, families are transformed, and the nation itself can be changed when enough families are altered.

