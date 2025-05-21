Even before Vice President Kashim Shettima, standing in for President Bola Tinubu, declared the largest edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) in the last 52-years open, it was already clear that the Opening Ceremony was going to be out of this world. The MKO Abiola Sports Complex, venue of the ceremony, surged with crowds as drummers, dancers, choreographers and athletes gave a performance that dwarfed anything ever produced anywhere in Africa. For more than four hours, the MKO complex witnessed pure joy. The opening ceremony of the Gateway Games 2024 left everyone, including the 10,000 or more spectators, completely spell-bound as stagecraft met artistry, and drum, song and poetry stretched athletics to elastic limits. The stage, superb in every essence, exuded uncommon brilliance, from costume to positioning, and from mime to the blaring of national hits and, lest we forget, unbeatable performances by some of Nigeria’s best artists. Never in the history of sporting competitions had the nation witnessed such a masterful opening. Still, Nigerians cannot forget that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dao Abiodun, promised an opening to remember, only that he surpassed expectations with dazzling brilliance.

With 626 gold, 626 silver, and 898 bronze medals up for grabs, the 22nd edition of the multi-sport event widely regarded as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics is indeed epoch-making. The competitions are being held in Abeokuta, Ikenne, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. Well, back to the opening ceremony. The beautiful rendition of the National Anthem and the Ogun State anthem by Afro-soul singer, Asa, only set the stage for the energetic drama of the night during which the hosts Team Ogun (hosts), defending champions Team Delta, Team Lagos, Team Bayelsa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other contingents showed exceptional class, as did the Invited Junior Athletes, classified as the 38th state at the festival. And attendance was stellar: former Olusegun Obasanjo graced the event declared open by President Bola Tinubu through VP Shettima. The roll call of Governors included Ademola Adeleke ( Osun State), Ahmed Ododo (Kogi) , Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State), Charles Soludo (Anambra ), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe State), and Hope Uzodimma (Imo). Monday Onyeme, the Deputy Governor of Delta State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Monisade Afuye, were there. Members of the National Assembly, Ogun State Executive Council and House of Assembly graced the event at which the sweet, baritone voice and presence of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, were unmistakable. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and former Ogun State governors, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, now a senator, were present, as was the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun.

Ogun State, arguably the capital of Nigerian music, is never lacking in beautiful tunes, and that much was demonstrated last Sunday as the home state of world class athletes such as Muda Lawal, Segun Odegbami, Falilat Ogunkoya, Tobi Amusan, Anthony Joshua, Tunde Onakoya hosted the world. Taking the podium, Governor Dapo Abiodun spoke with deep conviction. His words: “Ogun state is no stranger to visitors or participants in this festival, strategically located and deeply integrated into Nigeria’s national development story. Our state has produced many notable figures across various sectors. This underscores our viral place in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape. Over the past six years, our administration has pursued holistic development under the theme Building Our Future Together, guided by five strategi pillars captured in the acronym Iseya. We have invested in modern sports infrastructure and provided the necessary support to ensure a memorable experience for all athletes, officials and guests. Ogun state stands ready to deliver a festival that inspires, unites and uplifts.”

The National Anthem was followed by the hoisting of the flag by military and police personnel. And then stagecraft and choreography took over. Traditional drummers, dancers, maidens, sportsmen and women put up a stellar performance as the lighting of the Flames of Unity took place. “This is an exceptional night. History is being made here ni ilu Abeokuta (in the city of Abeokuta),” bellowed the compere, visibly enraptured as the event co-sponsored by Premium Trust Bank and Betnaija took shape. Discotheque. Discography. Filmography—name it. The night was replete with wonders. The stage design was beyond superb. And when the speakers blared the hit Gospel tune, Olori Oko sin n bo wa, the ambience had become quite electric. Fire was blazing forth from the stage as the lead performer sang of Ogun State and its beauty, of Remo, Yewa, Egba, Ijebu, to gripping sounds of gbedu, agba, bate, omele, apala, and other drums handled by masters in the craft. And then, as the performers gyrated, out came the rich, domineering voice of Soyinka, master of poetry. Soyinka spoke of the ancestors, the dead who are not dead but are in the rhythms of everyday living; and of the Gateway State’s fabric, adire, and the throbbing of the drums. He spoke of Ogun State as the place “where the gods of craftsmanship and language walk side by side,” as “the rock of protection,” and of Abeokuta where the rocks don’t just stand. “Ogun is the origin of it all. Ogun is home,” Soyinka intoned.

From adire to talking drums, the parade of home-spun and home-woven craft wowed the audience that had become a vital part of the performance. The stage was now the stadium. Maidens in native colours glowed with the night, and then the Afropop singer 9ice’s signature tune, Gongo Aso, blared forth, followed by the singer Asake’s golden voice. On the stage, horse riders make deft moves. Then came Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba with his iconic Ijo Fuji Larinrin track and by now everyone seemed to be totally immersed in the music as the stadium went haywire. Then K1 de Ultimate’s hit track: Ma womi o, ma womi” surged forth and the stadium became transfixed. And in a display of bedazzling brilliance, Eyo masqueraders were actually on the stage as the Fuji lord’s lines, “Igba to d’Eko lo meyo” (It’s because haven’t been to Lagos that you do not know Eyo) sounded. Like Ayuba, K1 is from the Gateway State, and his music captured the stadium even as talking drummers ran round the stage, minting melody on that evening of pure delight.

Then came the hit track: Ara nbe ti mo feda. This was when athletes young and old in track suits staged their acts: a boy joyriding his bike, another racing a ball; athletes bending and twisting; moving around. Then a voice beamed out the history of the NSF. Acrobatics. This was when the evening reached a climax: Afrobeats Lord Davido took the stage, singing track after track and sending the stadium into ecstasy.

Skelewu. I want to lowo. N30 billion for the account o. I’m unavailable. Fireworks are in the air. Amazing! But Davido then dropped great hits off from his newly-released 5ive album!! Bam!!

The Opening Ceremony was indeed an opening for the ages. And what is more, the Ogun economy is already prospering as the festival gets underway. Hear the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the NSF and Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, speaking on Tuesday: “Sports business is my forte, and I can assure you that the local economy is feeling the impact of the sports festival as we speak. I gathered reliably that Adire, our cultural export, is no longer in stock in Abeokuta.” This is just a tip of the iceberg.

Kayode Akinmade sent this piece through [email protected]

