At the public presentation of Sule Lamido’s autobiography Being True To Myself penultimate week, one could mistake the gathering for the formation of a new political party. The convergence of eminent personalities from both the governing party and opposition parties mirrored the ongoing political defections to the APC, which has become a national pastime.

Nigerians from diverse backgrounds united to solidarise with, identify and support Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s political godson. The atmosphere blended rural sensibilities, Jigawa locals with urban sophistication and political elite, befitting a “village prince,” as the book reviewer, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, described Sule Lamido.

The NAF Centre venue was so packed that many dignitaries struggled to find seats in the palatial hall, while the masters of ceremony were overwhelmed with recognising the multitude of prominent attendees, as is customary in Nigeria.

It was a convergence of former PDP stalwarts mixed with current political players — their differences dissolved by frequent defections — alongside the who’s who of Nigeria’s political firmament. The Jigawa community, led by Governor Umar Namadi, claimed ownership of the event despite their political differences and donated generously.

Though the ruling APC has been welcoming defectors, President Bola Tinubu emphasised political inclusion and reaffirmed his commitment to democratic culture, despite contradictions in his actions. Represented by Information Minister Mohammed Idris, the president declared that “every citizen, regardless of party affiliation, has a seat at the table of national discourse” and characterised Lamido as consistent, courageous, and committed to democratic ideals.

The minister described Lamido as “a strong pillar of Nigeria’s political evolution” despite being “a staunch member of the political opposition and often a critic of President Tinubu’s government.” This principled stance had previously drawn the ire of power, notably during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration when the EFCC hounded him.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Obasanjo, often regarded as Nigeria’s political godfather, reminisced about his unique father-son relationship with Lamido before appointing him Foreign Affairs Minister despite his lack of diplomatic career experience. Obasanjo recounted how Lamido made an excellent impression internationally, even requesting autonomy in his diplomatic endeavours. This relationship fostered an unwavering loyalty that endures to this day.

Dr Ayu highlighted how Lamido refused to be dictated to by US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, standing firm on debt forgiveness negotiations. True to his autobiography’s title, Lamido remained steadfast in both domestic and international affairs.

Coming from “village aristocracy,” Lamido took the road less traveled by rejecting the Northern People’s Congress — the aristocrats’ party — to align with the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) because of its principles of social justice, fairness, and equity. According to Ayu, Lamido drew strength from the talakawa (common people), the downtrodden who formed NEPU’s ideological core.

This philosophy manifested during his governorship through Nigeria’s first-ever Talakawa Summit and welfare programmes providing stipends to the poor, vulnerable, and physically challenged. Ayu traced Lamido’s remarkable journey from a sweet-selling village prince to a globally recognised Nigerian statesman, pan-Nigerian fellow of the university of the world.

Perhaps the most controversial revelation from the book launch concerned the late MKO Abiola, his struggle, and eventual death over the June 12, 1993 election that he presumably won. Lamido disclosed information about the federal government’s financial obligations to the late business mogul — potentially problematic for President Tinubu, known as Abiola’s associate and mentee who endured political exile while supporting MKO’s struggle against military rule.

Over three decades, activists struggled and successfully forced the hands of the Nigerian government to declare June 12 a democracy day worthy of celebration, as against 29 May, when the new democratic dispensation began. A new twist has now been added to the Abiola quagmire in death, just as in life, thanks to Sule Lamido’s autobiography. As one of Abiola’s associates, he should know.

Just when closure seemed achieved with the June 12 holiday declaration under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Lamido delivered another bombshell: that the election’s annulment was partly motivated by the government’s desire to avoid paying ₦45 billion owed to Abiola. He challenged President Tinubu, as Abiola’s kinsman, associate, and successor, to rectify this injustice by compensating Abiola’s family.

Indeed, Tinubu’s characterisation of Lamido as “consistent and courageous” affirms the latter’s commitment to authenticity. But the challenge extends further. The president should demonstrate good faith and loyalty to a mentor whose tribulations validated and paved Tinubu’s path to prominence and eventual presidency. This historical injustice demands redress — a perfect opportunity to test the president’s fidelity to friendship and principles.

Zainab Suleiman Okino is chairperson of Blueprint Editorial Board. She is a syndicated columnist and can be reached via: [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

