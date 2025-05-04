The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, says rape cases are among the easiest crimes to investigate and prosecute—provided they are reported promptly.
He made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
According to Mr Jimoh, technological advancements have greatly aided the investigation and prosecution of rape and defilement cases.
He, however, noted that timely reporting was key to gathering evidence and securing convictions.
“It is very easy to prove either a case of defilement or rape; it is very scientific and easy to prove.
“If a woman or girl is violated, she should report immediately. Prompt complaints make all the difference,” he said.
He stressed the importance of preserving the crime scene and seeking immediate medical and forensic examinations to strengthen the evidence in court.
“The scene of the crime must be preserved, and medical and forensic examinations are critical,” he added.
The commissioner, however, lamented that fear of stigma often prevented survivors from speaking up, thus allowing perpetrators to remain free and continue harming others.
“Survivors begin to suffer mental and health challenges when they see their violators roaming free,” he said.
He urged survivors not to be discouraged, saying, “Speak up. When cases are reported late, evidence gets destroyed, and the crime scene is compromised.
“But with technology, we can crack the truth quickly,” he said.
He also reiterated the command’s commitment to deterring potential offenders. “Let us put a stop to this jointly,” he added.
