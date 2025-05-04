The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has called for a shift in the directive that prohibits the public parade of criminal suspects.

He argued that the restriction hampered effective prosecution and the delivery of justice.

Mr Jimoh made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He noted that although the command’s crime-fighting strategies had led to the arrest of numerous suspects and the recovery of locally made firearms, legal limitations prevented the public parade of those apprehended.

NAN reports that there is no specific law in Nigeria that explicitly forbids the parade of suspects, but the practice has been widely criticised and considered a violation of fundamental human rights, particularly the presumption of innocence guaranteed under the law.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 does not provide for the parading of suspects, and legal experts argue that the practice is inconsistent with its provisions on fair trial and due process.

NAN further reports that courts in Nigeria have ruled against the parade of suspects in several cases, describing it as unconstitutional and a form of “media trial”.

Mr Jimoh said, “We have brought in several suspects, but we cannot parade them because of the perceived public trial. This slows down their prosecution and delays justice for the victims.

According to him, public identification of suspects can bolster victims’ confidence to testify in court and provide additional investigative leads.

“When we parade suspects, victims of the crimes, people they have injured or hurt, can identify them.

“It often encourages them to come forward and pursue justice in court,” Mr Jimoh explained.

He added that public awareness of the consequences of criminal behaviour could serve as a deterrent.

“When the public sees the faces behind these crimes, it can reduce the rate of such offences. We must balance human rights with the need for justice,” he said.

According to the CP, while respect for human dignity is paramount, individuals who violate the rights of others must be held accountable.

“Human rights exist for everyone, but those rights end where another person’s rights are violated,” he said.

Citing a real-life example, Mr Jimoh recalled a case in which a child identified a suspect on television after a crime scene was broadcast.

“The identification provided critical evidence that helped secure the suspect’s conviction.

“That singular act gave the police more clues and strengthened the case in court,” he noted.

He therefore urged the relevant authorities to revisit and reconsider the current ban on parading suspects.

