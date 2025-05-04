The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, has arrested two suspects trafficking 500 kilos of pangolin scales worth N25 million from Cameroon to Nigeria.
The Commanding Officer, Aliyu Abdullah, stated this while handing over the suspects and the items to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ibaka on Saturday.
Mr Abdullahi said that the suspects were arrested on routine patrol around Tom Shot Island on Thursday.
“The arrest was made during routine-stop-and-search of boats transiting from Cameroon to Nigeria,” he said.
He stated that pangolins are a critically endangered species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Mr Abdullahi noted that smuggling of products derived from endangered animals, such as pangolin scales, across International maritime borders constituted a serious violation of both International and domestic legal frameworks.
“They play a vital role in their ecosystem. However, their population has been decimated due to high demand for scales and meat, particularly in black markets across Asia and Africa,” Mr Abdullahi said.
The commanding officer said the shipment of scales was believed to be destined for a port in Lagos for smuggling out of Nigeria to markets in Asia.
“It breaches the convention on CITES, which prohibits the commercial trade of endangered species and their derivatives.
“Both Nigeria and Cameroon are signatories to this convention.”
Mr Abdullahi said that the Navy, under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, would continue to tackle all forms of illegal activities within the waterways, thereby improving Nigeria’s international image.
Receiving the suspects, items and boat, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Dada Fagbola, said that the suspects would be investigated for necessary prosecution.
(NAN)
