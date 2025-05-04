The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has impounded over 200 unroadworthy vehicles across the state.

The Director of Lagos VIS, Akin-George Fashola, stated this in a press release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The statement was signed by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola.

Mr Fashola, who recently led an enforcement operation that resulted in the impounding of several unroadworthy vehicles, noted that the initiative was aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing accidents caused by unfit vehicles.

Explaining the rationale behind the operation, Mr Fashola reiterated that the enforcement exercise targeted a wide range of vehicles, with a significant number comprising commercial minibuses, including Danfos and Korope vehicles.

“The operation is not restricted to private vehicles alone, as is commonly believed, but extends to all categories of vehicles contributing to the state’s transport ecosystem,” he said.

“All vehicle owners, especially those intending to use their vehicles for commercial purposes, are urged to ensure they meet the required roadworthy standards.

“Before commercialising your vehicle, make sure it is fit for the road. You can even take it to any of our annexe offices for proper inspection before putting it into operation,” he advised.

He also assured the public of the directorate’s commitment to sustaining the enforcement exercise aimed at improving road safety and promoting a safer, more efficient transport system in Lagos.

(NAN)

