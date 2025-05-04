Security operatives have rescued nine abducted persons in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, an official has said.

The victims, including two Catholic reverend sisters, were abducted by gunmen on 26 April at Eburumiri, Ibagwa-Aka, a community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Council Area, Ferdinand Ukwueze, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, said the victims were rescued on Thursday during a joint security operation in the area.

“Following the incident, a quick response was immediately initiated through superlative coordination from the Enugu State Government.

“Our boundary neighbours of Nsukka Local Government Area and those of Kogi State communities were of immense help as they offered cooperation to the multiple security formations that participated in the rescue operations,” he said.

“As of today, the 2nd day of May 2025, all nine persons have been rescued and are now undergoing necessary medical evaluation and psychological support, reunited with their families.”

The chairperson said that beyond the rescue of the victims, further security operations were ongoing in the area to track down the abductors.

“There shall be no hiding place for criminals in Igbo-Eze South.

“Our intelligence network has been activated, and collaboration with state formations remains robust and uncompromising,” he said.

He praised Governor Mbah of Enugu State for assisting in mobilising “security resources” for the rescue operation.

“Equally deserving of recognition are the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, the military and more intimately, our Igbo-Eze South Neighbourhood Watch operatives as well as the members of the Forest Guards; gallant local men who risk their lives daily to safeguard our communities,” he said.

‘Zero tolerance for criminality’

Mr Ukwueze vowed that, going forward, his administration would not tolerate criminality in the council area.

He said he would immediately carry out a comprehensive overhaul of local security architecture in the council area.

“This will include the retraining and reequipping of our Neighbourhood Watch personnel, deepening collaboration with state security services, and launching new community vigilance frameworks at ward and village levels,” he stated.

The chairperson said there were plans to strengthen community intelligence systems by encouraging residents to participate in local safety efforts through confidential reporting and surveillance volunteer networks.

A secure feedback mechanism will be instituted to ensure responsiveness without exposing informants to danger.

“In the coming weeks, my office will be convening a local security and stakeholder summit, bringing together traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, market associations, and security agencies to evolve sustainable community-based strategies to secure our future,” he added.

Meanwhile, a video clip obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed Mr Ukwueze addressing the rescued victims while relatives hugged them.

Armed personnel of the Nigerian Army, police, and vigilante members were seen guarding the rescued victims.

Police speak

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, did not respond to calls and WhatsApp messages seeking his comments.

However, a top police officer in the state confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“Yes. It is true. It was a joint security operation with our sister security agencies,” said the officer who asked not to be named because he was not permitted to speak on the incident.

Abduction for ransom

Like other states in the South-east, cases of abduction-for-ransom in Enugu State have been on in recent times, particularly within Nsukka, Igbo-Eze South, and Igbo-Etiti Local Government Areas of the state.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become targets of such attacks in the state.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, although a separatist group, IPOB, has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the South-east.

However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.

