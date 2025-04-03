A group of civil society organisations has petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) calling for sanctions against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and another serving senator, Neda Imasuen, over allegations of bad behaviour and unethical practices levelled against them following the suspension Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The coalition called for a thorough investigation into the allegations against the two men, who were called to the Nigerian Bar, necessary sanctions against them them, including possible disbarment.

Its case against Mr Akpabio includes allegation of sexual harassment and his alleged roles orchestrating Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension in disobedience to judicial precedents.

For Mr Imasuen, the coalition recalled his disbarment in New York, the United States of America, in May 2010 after he was found guilty of fraud and professional misconduct. The petition also alleged “serious ethical breach” committed by the senator as the chair the Senate Committee on Ethics in recommending the “unconstitutional suspension” of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months.

“We call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the LPDC, and all relevant authorities to immediately investigate these serious claims and ensure that justice is served,” the groups wrote in a statement announcing the submission of their petition to the LPDC, which was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The signatories to the petition submitted to the LPDC on 28 March are Citizens Gavel Foundation for Social Justice, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, Advocates for the Promotion of Digital Rights and Civic Interactions Initiative, TAP Initiative, Global Rights Advocates for Sustainable Justice and the Open Society on Justice Reform Project.

Backstory of the Akpabio-Natasha saga

On 5 March, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presented petition accusing Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions led by Mr Imasuen. The petition was dismissed by the committee, which cited procedural violations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Imasuen, explained that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had personally signed the petition, which violated Senate Order 40 (4), a rule that prohibits senators from submitting petitions they have signed themselves.

The dismissal led to a social media outcry, with many Nigerians calling for Mr Akpabio’s resignation as Senate president to ensure accountability and transparency in the matter.

Some critics also expressed concerns that the dismissal of the petition raised suspicion that the lawmakers were protecting the Senate president rather than ensuring justice.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan then resubmitted the petition on 6 March, this time signed by her constituent as permitted by Senate rules.

However, she was suspended a few minutes later for an earlier incident in February involving an altercation she had with Mr Akpabio about the seat allocated to her. Many Nigerians raised concerns about the timing of the suspension and the length of the suspension.

Defending the decision, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for flouting the Standing Rules of the upper chamber during a controversy over sitting arrangements, and not over allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Akpabio.

Mr Akpabio has denied Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation.

Legal violations

In their petition to the LPDC, the groups seeking sanctions against Messrs Akpabio and Imasuen said both men are lawyers who were duly called to the Nigerian Bar and are expected to adhere to the highest ethical standards of the profession when discharging their duties at the National Assembly.

They relied on Rule 1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners (RPC) which mandates lawyers to uphold the rule of law, foster justice, and maintain high professional conduct.

According to the petitioners, the duo failed to do so following the submission of a sexual harassment petition by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan aganst Mr Akpabio in March.

“Their recent actions, however, violate these core principles. Rather than stepping aside for a fair investigation, he has refused to recuse himself, contradicting fundamental legal principles.

“This is not the first time Senator Akpabio has faced such allegations. In 2020, Joy Nunieh, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), also accused him of sexual harassment. His refusal to engage in transparent investigations raises serious ethical concerns,” the petitioners wrote.

The coalition said Mr Akpabio’s alleged roles in orchestrating the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, despite judicial precedents nullifying similar legislative suspensions, amounts to an “abuse of power and undermines Nigeria’s constitutional democracy”.

Similarly, the civil society noted that Mr Imasuen was permanently disbarred in New York, USA, over ethical breaches in May 2010.

“Reports indicate he took substantial fees from a client, failed to provide legal representation, and absconded with the funds, leading to his disbarment by the Grievance Committee for the Second, Eleventh, and Thirteenth Judicial Districts.

“Despite this serious ethical breach, he now chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, a position he is grossly unfit to hold,” it said.

Mr Imasuen did not answer phone calls or reply to a text message seeking his comment on the matter for an earlier PREMIUM TIMES report on the case in March. He has yet to speak publicly on the matter anywhere else since the news about the almost 15-year-old development broke last month.

The petitioners added that Mr Imasuen’s involvement in the “recommendation for the unconstitutional suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further highlights his disregard for ethical governance.”

It said that the actions of Messrs Akpabio and Imaseun following the submission of the sexual harassment allegations by Mrs Akpot-Uduaghan reflect a broader culture of impunity, where those meant to uphold justice instead subvert it for personal and political gains.

They argued that international media organisations have already captured these troubling developments, further tarnishing Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

Demands

The petitioners said Nigeria’s democracy should not be allowed to be hijacked by individuals who flout their professional and constitutional obligations.

They demanded an urgent intervention from all relevant stakeholders to restore credibility to the legal profession and governance structures, saying the NBA, LPDC, and National Assembly must ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

“The NBA must investigate these violations and refer both senators to the LPDC for disciplinary action, including possible disbarment.

“Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC): A thorough, independent investigation must be conducted, ensuring appropriate sanctions where necessary.

The groups also urged the Senate to revisit the handling of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition and suspension and compliance with constitutional principles and judicial precedents.

They urged Nigerians to demand accountability from their elected representatives and reject impunity in governance.

Systemic problem?

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has gained global attention since the chain of events leading up to her suspension started in February when she had an altercation with Mr Akpabio during Senate proceedings over the seat allocated to her.

Following the altercation, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan granted a telephone interview to Berekete Family, a popular human rights radio station in Abuja, where she alleged that the Senate leadership was planning to suspend her.

The Kogi senator claimed she had faced persistent harassment within the chamber and had been deliberately sidelined from key legislative activities.

She also claimed that she had recently been removed from her role as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content, allegedly due to biases against her. She said some lawmakers accused her of diverting resources intended for the Niger Delta to northern Nigeria.

Additionally, she explained that many of her privileges, including participation in international engagements, had been revoked.

Some local and international media organisations have framed her situation as emblematic of the systemic challenges women face in Nigerian politics, particularly regarding gender-based discrimination and underrepresentation.

In her petitions dismissed by the Senate, she detailed an incident from 8 December 2023, when she and her husband visited Mr Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, where Mr Akpabio served as governor for eight years.

During the visit, she alleged that the senate president held her hand, led her around his house, and then made inappropriate advances towards her, even in her husband’s presence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

