The Senate on Thursday suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber’s sitting arrangement during the plenary session on 20 February.

The upper chamber, however, said if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology, the leadership of the chamber may consider lifting the suspension before the six-month period expires.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the suspension of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan after it was supported by a majority of senators during the plenary.

The controversy began when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to occupy her new seat because it was done without her consent and she believes the action violated her privileges.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South).

Report

Presenting the committee’s report, Mr Imasuen explained that the committee had reviewed the petition against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, taking into account the Nigerian Constitution, Senate standing rules, and principles of equity and justice.

Mr Imasuen said both Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, were invited to present their positions. However, while Mr Adaramodu honoured the invitation, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to appear, an act the committee considered disrespectful.

He noted that the committee also took testimonies from multiple individuals, including Benue North-west Senator, Titus Zam, a Sergeant-at-Arms, Mukthar Daudawa, and head of Sergeant-at-Arms, Etido Ekpo, a retired brigadier general. He said they all testified against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On the sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio, the committee chairman maintained that his panel dismissed the petition on the grounds that it violated Senate rules, as it was personally signed by her.

Committee’s recommendations

Following its findings, the committee recommended a six-month suspension for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from 6 March with additional penalties, including withdrawal of all her security aides.

The committee also recommended the closure of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office within the National Assembly and handover all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk to the National Assembly.

The panel also recommended prohibition from entering the National Assembly premises during the period of suspension and that her salaries and allowances should be suspended.

The panel also recommended that the Kogi senator should be barred from representing herself as a senator both locally and internationally during the period of her suspension.

Senators debate Natasha’s suspension

Ondo South SenatorJimoh Ibrahim seconded the motion recommending the suspension of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and other punitive measures taken against her.

Mr Ibrahim said the action and attitude of the Kogi senator contravened the rules of the Senate and she should be made to face consequences of her actions.

Kogi West Senator Sunday Karimi recounted efforts to persuade her to apologise, which she allegedly refused, and instead resorted to personal insults.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, appealed for a reduction of the suspension to three months.

Mr Moro, who represents Benue South Senatorial District also still criticised Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for the misconduct.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s is a PDP member as Mr Moro.

Osun East Senator Francis Fadahunsi

cautioned Mr Akpabio about his handling of relationships with fellow senators.

He specifically said the senate president does not have friends around him again.

Katsina South Senator Muhammed Dandutse suggested that the Senate should consider lifting the suspension if she formally apologises.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that the call for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was not about gender bias, political party differences nor ethnic backgrounds.

Mr Bamidele maintained that the call for her suspension was hinged on the fact that she defied the rules of the Senate and she was not remorseful about it.

He, thereafter, advised Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to use the period of her suspension to study the Senate rule book so as not to commit such offences in the future.

Senate President’s response

Responding, Mr Akpabio said the resolution of the Senate on the issue would be based on the Nigerian Constitution and Senate rules.

He also dismissed the sexual harassment allegations against him and described it as “sponsored and generated blackmail.”

Mr Akpabio recounted how he attended and stayed overnight in Kogi State for Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s wedding to her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, despite the state lacking an airport.

The senate president then put the recommendations to a vote, and the majority of senators supported the suspension.

The sergeant-at-arms, thereafter, walked Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan out of the chamber as she shouted “this injustice will not be sustained, the pursuit for justice…”

She becomes the second senator of the 10th Senate to be suspended.

Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, also a member of the PDP, was suspended last year for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded.

It is unclear if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan would apologise or challenge the decision in court, but given her vocal stance since the beginning of the controversy and her history of activism, there are speculations that she might take legal action rather than submit a written apology to the Senate.

