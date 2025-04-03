In an effort to strengthen ties between the Nigerian community in Dominica and the government, Nigerians in the republic recently visited the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton.
A delegation from the Nigeria Dominica Association (NDA), led by the body’s president, Gbenga Oladele, visited President Burton on 21 March at the State House in Roseau, the country’s capital.
A statement by the NDA shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday described the meeting as a “defining moment” for Nigerians in the Caribbean nation, saying it provided an opportunity for the delegation to discuss opportunities for collaboration.
The NDA foresees collaboration between the Nigerian community and the Dominican government, particularly in healthcare and cultural exchange.
The visit comes as Nigerians become more visible in Dominica, an island nation in the Lesser Antilles with a population of about 11 million.
Speaking at the meeting, the NDA president, Mr Oladele, said the association’s goal was to set the stage for meaningful partnerships that would benefit both communities.
“This meeting with Her Excellency represents a defining moment for Nigerians in Dominica. It reaffirms our shared values of inclusivity, development, and cultural exchange,” he said
President Burton, who made history last October as Dominica’s first female head of state, also congratulated some of the delegates recently appointed as District Medical Officers for the Castle Bruce and Roseau health districts in the country.
She acknowledged the contributions of Nigerians in Dominica, particularly in the healthcare sector, and commended their dedication to strengthening the country’s medical system.
The NDA is an umbrella body for Nigerians in the country. It has been instrumental in promoting unity among its members and fostering connections with the local community.
The recent visit signals a new phase of engagement between Nigerians in Dominica and the government, one that could pave the way for deeper cooperation in the future.
The NDA delegates included the the General Secretary, Emmanuel Itodo; the Financial Secretary, Mutiu Olagunju; the Assistant General Secretary, Ndubueze Onyeani; and the Student Representative, Brasin Odushu.
