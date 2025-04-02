On Thursday, the 3rd of April, the ICPC, alongside its technical partner, the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) will be launching the ACPPLG, and it is time all stakeholders unite to support this initiative. This is because the success of local government financial autonomy is not just about transferring funds directly; it is about ensuring that these funds are used judiciously to improve the lives of the people.

On the 11th of July 2024, the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a landmark ruling granting financial autonomy to local governments. The judgment effectively freed local government areas (LGAs) from the longstanding control of state governments; and it meant that the funds allocated to LGAs would bow be disbursed directly to council accounts. However, over eight months after the ruling, the implementation process has encountered significant challenges, which only point to the corporate governance deficit in the administration of local governments in Nigeria, and the urgent need for a robust framework for ensuring accountability, transparency, and efficient financial management.

The issue of financial mismanagement at the local government level is not new. For decades, state governments have wielded excessive control over local government finances, often diverting resources meant for grassroots development. This has led to a history of stunted development, abandoned projects, and widespread disillusionment among citizens who continue to demand better services from their local councils. Data show that in 16 years (2007-2023), state governments collected over N23.14 trillion meant for the local government areas in their states. And, with the removal of fuel subsidy, allocations to local governments continue to increase, with the 774 LGAs in Nigeria sharing over N3 trillion in 2024 alone.

As the funds to LGAs increase, the perennial issue of financial mismanagement lurks. To address these challenges earlier on, the Federal Government established a 10-man committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume (CON), to oversee the implementation process and finalise the necessary administrative and technical procedures. However, structural inefficiencies, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and resistance from vested interests, have appeared to slow down progress. While financial autonomy should, in theory, enable local governments to plan and execute their own budgets without undue interference, the reality on the ground is that financial mismanagement and lack of accountability remain problems.

Given these initial setbacks, the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACPPLG), initiated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), is both timely and necessary. The programme aims to create awareness and build capacity for financial management at the local government level, thereby ensuring that officials are well-equipped to handle public funds responsibly. It also seeks to promote transparency by advocating for proactive financial disclosure, thus making it easier for citizens and oversight bodies to track spending. In addition, the initiative includes the development of governance monitoring tools to measure compliance with best practices and improve service delivery. It is believed that these measures, when implemented, will help local governments to manage their resources more effectively and restore public trust in their ability to serve the people.

The real test of the Supreme Court judgement lies in how well local governments manage their newfound financial independence. Without proper oversight, transparency, and accountability mechanisms, there is the risk that financial autonomy could simply lead to a new era of unchecked corruption at the local level. This is why the ACPPLG is a critical intervention at this juncture.

For this initiative to succeed however, stakeholders across various sectors must rally behind the ACPPLG. The Federal Government must play a crucial role in providing the necessary technical and institutional support to ensure compliance with financial management regulations. State governments, despite having lost their grip on local government finances, should recognise the broader benefits of effective grassroots governance and support the transition, rather than resist it. Civil society organisations and the media have a crucial role to play in monitoring and reporting compliance with financial transparency mechanisms, ensuring that local councils remain accountable to the people. Equally important is the responsibility of local government officials themselves to embrace the principles of accountability and public service integrity, as this will ultimately determine the success of these reforms.

Victor Agi is the public relations officer of the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), and writes from Abuja.

