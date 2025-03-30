The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Arokodare Ebenezer, a 43-year-old business owner based in Lekki, for allegedly importing 60 parcels of loud, a potent strain of cannabis from the United States to Nigeria.
According to a statement by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Mr Ebenezer was apprehended on Monday, 24 March, at Bay Lounge on Admiralty Way, Lekki, while awaiting the delivery of his latest drug shipment.
The arrest followed the seizure of his consignment, which arrived in Nigeria on 12 March in seven large cartons at a Lagos logistics company. A subsequent search of Ebenezer’s Lekki residence uncovered 94 grams of cannabis, a cannabis crusher, and other drug paraphernalia, bringing the total weight of seized drugs to 32.24 kilograms.
During interrogation, Mr Ebenezer admitted to engaging in the illicit drug trade since 2017.
|
In another operation, NDLEA officers thwarted an attempt by business owner Omoruyi Terry to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 800 grams to Italy.
Mr Terry was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, on his way to Italy via a Qatar Airways flight.
READ ALSO: NDLEA and the drug war on X Spaces, By Arafat A. Abdulrazaq
According to the statement, the NDLEA chairperson, Mohamed Marwa, commended the agency’s officers and men for their operational successes and wished them a happy Eid al-Fitr celebration.
“May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society,” Mr Marwa said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999