The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Arokodare Ebenezer, a 43-year-old business owner based in Lekki, for allegedly importing 60 parcels of loud, a potent strain of cannabis from the United States to Nigeria.

According to a statement by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Mr Ebenezer was apprehended on Monday, 24 March, at Bay Lounge on Admiralty Way, Lekki, while awaiting the delivery of his latest drug shipment.

The arrest followed the seizure of his consignment, which arrived in Nigeria on 12 March in seven large cartons at a Lagos logistics company. A subsequent search of Ebenezer’s Lekki residence uncovered 94 grams of cannabis, a cannabis crusher, and other drug paraphernalia, bringing the total weight of seized drugs to 32.24 kilograms.

During interrogation, Mr Ebenezer admitted to engaging in the illicit drug trade since 2017.

In another operation, NDLEA officers thwarted an attempt by business owner Omoruyi Terry to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 800 grams to Italy.

Mr Terry was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, on his way to Italy via a Qatar Airways flight.

According to the statement, the NDLEA chairperson, Mohamed Marwa, commended the agency’s officers and men for their operational successes and wished them a happy Eid al-Fitr celebration.

“May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society,” Mr Marwa said.

