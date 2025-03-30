Akpabio: ‘Your hypocrisy is smelling’ – Mr Macaroni tackles Ben Murray-Bruce

Mr Macaroni accused former senator Ben Murray-Bruce of “hypocrisy” for praising Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Murray-Bruce had described Akpabio as a man of “unimpeachable good character” and warned against undermining institutions like the Legislature. “I will not stand idly by while some persons try to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of,” he wrote.

In response, Mr Macaroni dug up a 2018 tweet where Murray-Bruce criticised Akpabio, accusing him of breaking national laws and calling for his visa revoked. Macaroni tweeted, “We never forget, ” highlighting the contradiction,” calling out the former senator for changing his stance.

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura confirms split from Neo

Beauty Tukura, former BBNaija housemate, confirmed her breakup with Neo Akpofure, calling him her “ex” in an interview on Toke Moments. She described their relationship as “beautiful” while it lasted, comparing them to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Although she didn’t disclose the reason for their split, she said it was “valid” and clarified that she is now focused on herself. “I’m not interested in any man right now. Any man I’m posting next will be my husband,” she stated.

The beauty queen also revealed she will keep future relationships private, saying public dating invites “extra opinions” and pressure. “We are plenty in it—his family, my family, and the whole world,” she noted, adding that the BBNaija fanbase made things even harder. She admitted the breakup has been emotionally taxing, saying, “I’m trying to heal, but I’m reading the backlash, so at what point do I have time to heal and move on?”

How I rejected £24m deal to remove Jesus in my songs – Panam Percy Paul

Gospel singer Panam Percy Paul revealed that he rejected a £24 million record deal in 1995 because it required him to mention “Jesus” less in his songs. Speaking with Pastor Emmanuel Iren in a trending video, he said the label suggested using alternative names like “Righteous One” or “Greatest Lover.” Shocked by the request, he told them, “You can keep the money while I keep the name.”

He also criticised the commercialisation of gospel music, saying labels now control how artists create. “The music ministry has become a music industry,” he lamented. His revelation sparked discussions on balancing faith and commercial success in gospel music.

Actress Ibiwari gets engaged, shares proposal video

Nollywood actress Ibiwari Etuk announced her engagement to her colleague and lover, Praise Gladson Jedy. She shared the emotional moment on social media, revealing how a casual outing turned into a surprise proposal. “I said yes to my colleague, best friend, King, prayer partner, and lover,” she wrote.

Ibiwari recounted that after a shoot, her partner casually asked her to book a hotel room for his brother. She followed in flip-flops without suspecting anything, only to walk into a beautifully planned proposal. The heartwarming news drew congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Mc Oluomo bows to greet Seyi Tinubu at Iftar stirs reactions

Videos from the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement Iftar in Lagos, featuring President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, trended on social media. The event saw notable figures, including NURTW president MC Oluomo and Nollywood actor Lege Miami. A clip capturing the warm exchange between Seyi and Oluomo, where the latter bowed in greeting before they embraced, became a significant highlight.

Seyi was also met with an energetic crowd as he arrived at the event, interacting with attendees, including Lege Miami and other Yoruba movie stars. The gathering has sparked reactions online, with many discussing the camaraderie among the influential guests.

How my mother died in Mecca– Bobrisky

Bobrisky shared the emotional story of how his mother passed away during the 2008 Hajj in Mecca, just hours after telling him to take care of his siblings if she didn’t return. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he revealed that her death left him with the responsibility of supporting his family, including his 87-year-old grandmother. “Mummy!!! I miss calling you that. It breaks my heart into pieces,” he wrote, recalling their last conversation.

He also opened up about his financial struggles since 2024, saying he has been the one taking care of his elder brother and his family. “My elder brother is not comfortable like me, so I keep helping him because you told me to,” he added. Despite the challenges, Bobrisky expressed gratitude for life and prayed for the strength to fulfil his late mother’s wishes.

Backlash as Peller loses followers after criticising 30-day rant challenge

TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, alias Peller, lost hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram after criticising the viral 30-day rant challenge. In a video, he warned that such protests could lead to the government banning TikTok in Nigeria, advising participants to air their frustrations elsewhere. “If you want to rant, go to Instagram; go to the market; don’t rant here on TikTok,” he said.

His comments sparked backlash, leading to mass unfollows. Reports indicate he has lost nearly 500,000 TikTok followers and 400,000 on Instagram. Despite the controversy, Peller later addressed the situation in a video with his partner, Jarvis, as debates over his stance continued.

‘I lived with Chioma for eight years before marriage’ – Davido

Nigerian music star Davido sparked conversations about marriage and relationships after revealing that he and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, lived together for eight years before tying the knot. In an interview on The Boot Leg Kev Podcast, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner shared that their long-term cohabitation started during their university days, which helped build their strong bond.

Davido acknowledged that marriage feels different but credited their friendship for sustaining their relationship. This revelation has generated buzz online, especially as Chioma was previously criticised for always being by his side, with many unaware of their deep-rooted connection.

‘People I helped in music industry betrayed me’ – Skales

Afrobeats singer Skales spoke about the betrayal he faced from artistes he once helped in the industry. He revealed that many of those he supported turned their backs on him despite his contributions to their success. “One day, I’ll sit down and tell you a story of how many people turned their backs on me, including people I helped build up in this industry,” he shared.

However, he acknowledged that through it all, God has remained faithful. “But guess what? God never failed me, even when I was isolated,” he added. Reflecting on his late mother’s guidance, Skales emphasised the power of prayer and trust in God. He urged his followers to hold on to their faith, saying, “Don’t you ever stop praying and trusting God with everything you’ve got… The best advice my mom gave me!!!”

Zinoleesky welcomes baby

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky welcomed a baby boy, bringing joy to his fans and the entertainment industry. Naira Marley, the 24-year-old singer’s record label boss, congratulated him, writing, “@zinoleesky congratulations on the birth of your new baby boy.” This marks Zinoleesky’s second child, following the birth of his daughter, Zendaya, in 2024.

The singer acknowledged the good news with a brief but heartfelt message on his Instagram stories, simply writing, “Alhamdulillah.” Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating this new chapter in his life.

Nancy Isime is under fire for criticising the ‘Women Supporting Women’ term. Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has sparked debate online after questioning the blind use of the phrase ‘women supporting women.’ In a post on her Instagram page, she urged people to reflect on the true meaning of feminism and gender equality. She says equality should be about allowing people to thrive without reducing conversations to gender. She also criticised women who often claim they don’t receive support from their gender, asking if they were “supportable or employable.”

Nancy further argued that terms like ‘women supporting women’ and ‘what do you bring to the table’ come from the same “dumb WhatsApp group.” Her comments triggered mixed reactions, with some social media users accusing her of opposing the movement because of her desires, including marriage. However, others agreed with her perspective, stating that true empowerment should be based on merit rather than blind allegiance.

‘I’ve been in the faith; “What God cannot do” statement is silly’ – Patrick Doyle

Veteran actor Patrick Doyle stirred reactions after criticising the popular Christian slogan “What God cannot do does not exist.” Speaking on the ‘Echoroom Podcast,’ he called the phrase “silly” and said it lacks biblical backing. Doyle argued that while God is all-powerful, some things—like lying—exist but are against His nature. This follows his earlier Facebook post, where he warned against using catchy slogans that misinterpret scripture.

His comments came as Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD prayer movement, which popularised the phrase, marked its fifth anniversary. Many of Eze’s followers defended the slogan, saying it has strengthened their faith, while others agreed with Doyle’s call for more scriptural accuracy.

Sola Allyson hits critics, defends not mentioning ‘Jesus’ in songs

Gospel singer Sola Allyson strongly responded to critics accusing her of not explicitly mentioning “Jesus” in her songs. The backlash followed veteran gospel artist Panam Percy Paul’s revelation that he once rejected a ₦7 billion (£24m) offer to reduce the mention of Jesus in his music. Some Christian netizens pointed out that Allyson’s songs also avoid directly naming Jesus, with one user sharing a screenshot of her 2019 album IRI and alleging that none of the tracks contained His name.

Reacting to X, Allyson condemned the criticism as bullying and manipulation. “Why are you people this callous and unkind? If this is what you are with your own Jesus, I don’t want to be identified with you lots!” she wrote. The Eji Owuro crooner questioned whether her critics had low self-esteem or needed validation. “I don’t want to be a part of dark souls who outwardly present ‘Jesus’! This act says dark and callous! This is bullying! The Jesus I know would NEVER do this!” She emphasised that her music remains rooted in faith and true worship is not about repeating a name but living by its essence. Allyson, who has faced similar criticism for over 20 years, reiterated her stance, writing, “Ṣèbí it’s GOD that souls should be drawn to? Ṣèbí it’s GOD that Jesus leads us to… I don’t understand the bashing o.”

Small Doctor welcomes baby in Canada

Nigerian singer Small Doctor and his wife welcomed a new baby, bringing joy to their fans. The couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, shared the news on social media. Small Doctor’s wife, via her Instagram, posted adorable maternity photos, including one where she wore a red dress with a matching veil while cradling her baby bump.

Announcing the birth, she expressed gratitude, writing, “ALHAMDULILLAH! Welcome to the world, sunshine.” The couple welcomed their child in Canada, and fans flooded their posts with congratulatory messages. Many also praised Small Doctor’s low-key lifestyle, saying it helps him maintain a peaceful family life.

Mercy Aigbe defends marriage choice to Adeoti, claps back at critics

Actress Mercy Aigbe dismissed criticism of her marriage to Kazim Adeoti in an interview on Bimpe Akintunde’s talk show, Iriri Mi (My Experience). She stated, “That’s just noise… If people don’t talk about us, we’re irrelevant.” Some family members questioned her decision to remarry at nearly 50, asking, “‘You’re close to 50, what are you looking for?'” but she stood by her choice. Reflecting on single motherhood, she admitted it was tough and advised women to prioritise their mental health and let go of past pain.

The 47-year-old further revealed that if she “had stayed with my baby’s father, I wouldn’t be known as Mercy Aigbe. He would not allow.” Her love life has faced scrutiny, especially after her 2017 divorce over domestic violence allegations. Her marriage to Adeoti sparked controversy, as his first wife accused her of betrayal. Mercy and Kazim defended their union, saying they were business partners before their romance. Adeoti, a Muslim, stated his religion allows multiple wives and called his marriage to Mercy a “turning point.”

