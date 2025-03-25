The move to X Spaces is a deliberate effort to reach Nigeria’s most vulnerable demographic — its youth. Social media is where they live, and NDLEA is meeting them there, fostering direct engagement in a way that no press release or television broadcast ever could.

The war on drugs is no longer fought solely in dark alleyways and clandestine laboratories; it has moved to the digital battlefield. In Nigeria, where drug abuse wreaks havoc on lives and communities, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has embraced social media as a powerful weapon in its arsenal.

Through weekly X Spaces — formerly Twitter Spaces — the agency is not just enforcing the law but leading a nationwide conversation on substance abuse, awareness, and rehabilitation.

At the heart of this digital crusade is NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, who moderates these interactive sessions with the precision of a seasoned communicator.

The initiative aligns with the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign launched in June 2021 by Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), the agency’s chairman.

With a staggering 14.4 per cent of Nigerians reported as drug users by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2021, NDLEA’s strategy now blends traditional enforcement with innovative outreach.

The move to X Spaces is a deliberate effort to reach Nigeria’s most vulnerable demographic — its youth. Social media is where they live, and NDLEA is meeting them there, fostering direct engagement in a way that no press release or television broadcast ever could.

Numbers speak volumes: past sessions have drawn over 11,600 listeners in a single event, proving that there is a hunger for credible information on drug abuse, enforcement, and recovery. These sessions have covered a range of pressing issues, from mental health and addiction to the latest NDLEA operations and drug seizures.

Citizens are not just passive listeners; they ask questions, share concerns, and receive direct responses from the agency. In a country where states like Kano report over a million drug users and substances like methamphetamine (mkpuru mmiri) and codeine syrup continue to devastate communities, these conversations bring the crisis into sharp focus.

What sets these sessions apart is their human touch. Beyond statistics and enforcement updates, the X Spaces feature deeply personal stories — recoveries from addiction, testimonies from families affected by drug abuse, and insights from experts.

One of the most impactful discussions centered on mental health, highlighting the psychological toll of substance abuse and the urgent need for rehabilitation. Another session demystified NDLEA’s recruitment process, fostering transparency and accessibility for potential applicants.

Prominent figures have also lent their voices to the cause. Nigerian musician, David Jones David, known for his anti-drug advocacy, has been a guest, using his influence to steer young people away from substance abuse.

Dr Kemi Olunloyo, a pharmacist and entertainment journalist, has also graced the platform, adding depth to discussions on addiction and recovery.

For those who want to be part of these transformative dialogues, NDLEA’s official X handle (@ndlea_nigeria) hosts the live sessions every Friday at 3:00 p.m. local time. During the 133rd edition of the X Space, guest speaker, Stephen Azewenji Adaako, an addiction professional and person in recovery, delivered a profound message:

“Addiction knows no boundaries; it can affect anyone. But with knowledge, understanding, and compassion, we can break the stigma and support those on the path to recovery. Treatment is within reach for anyone who chooses it.”

His words echo the core mission of NDLEA’s digital advocacy — breaking stigmas, fostering education, and creating pathways to recovery. While arrests and drug seizures remain crucial, shifting public perception and reducing demand is the long-term victory NDLEA is striving for.

For an agency once plagued by criticism over corruption and inefficacy, these weekly conversations symbolise a renewed commitment to a drug-free Nigeria — one discussion at a time.

As-Sayyidul Arafat Abdulrazaq is a Youth Corps member with the Centre for Crisis Communication and can be reached at as.sayyid21@gmail.com.

