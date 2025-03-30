The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Sunday in Abuja, commended Nigerian mothers for their pivotal roles and support for their families.

The First Lady’s commendation was contained in a special message to all mothers in the country on the occasion of the Mother’s Day celebration.

She appreciated all women in the country for their inestimable sacrifices to the nation as a whole, describing mothers as the unsung heroes whose impact resonates far beyond what words could describe.

“I celebrate all mothers; mothers the heart of families, the nurturers of children, and the pillars of society.

“Your sacrifices, dedication, and commitment to raising the next generation is truly inspiring.

“Today, I honour every mother across Nigeria, those who care tirelessly for the families, who balance work and home, and those who, in spite of challenges, continue to give their best.

“I say to all mothers that the future of our nation and the world lies in the values, wisdom and love we instill in the coming generation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Happy Mother’s Day. God bless our dear Mothers,” she said.

READ ALSO: What Nigeria is doing to end Tuberculosis Oluremi Tinubu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mother’s Day has become a time-honoured tradition that is celebrated globally and is embraced by people of all types.

While celebrated differently worldwide, the day reflects the profound influence of mothers and provides an opportunity for all to express gratitude and appreciation for women.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

