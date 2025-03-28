Addressing ethical concerns such as data privacy and algorithmic bias is also essential in ensuring that AI development aligns with societal values. Indeed, Kashifu Inuwa’s perspective challenges the common narrative of AI as a competitor to human intelligence… The NITDA helmsman envisions a future where AI empowers people to be more efficient, creative, and strategic in their professions. The challenge ahead lies not in resisting AI but in finding ways to harness its potential to build a smarter, more adaptive workforce.

In a world where artificial intelligence is often portrayed as a force threatening to displace human labour, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), offers a different perspective.

He sees AI not as a rival to human intelligence but as a powerful tool for enhancing productivity and efficiency. On Monday, 17 March, at NITDA’s First Quarter General Staff Meeting, Abdullahi addressed his team with a message that challenged conventional fears about AI.

While many view AI as a threat to job security, he described it as a transformative force that, rather than replacing humans, has the potential to complement their work. He acknowledged that AI could take over nearly half of the tasks currently performed by people but emphasised that this shift should not be seen as a loss.

Instead, he urged his audience to recognise the immense opportunities it presents. The growing concern that AI will lead to widespread unemployment often overshadows the benefits it offers.

The NITDA chief executive believes the focus should be on how AI can relieve workers of repetitive and time-consuming tasks, allowing them to channel their energies into more complex, strategic, and creative endeavours. The impact of AI is already visible across various industries.

In healthcare, AI-driven diagnostics and data processing are enabling doctors to spend more time attending to patients. In the creative industries, AI is providing analytical support that helps human professionals make better decisions without diminishing their originality.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Beyond efficiency, AI integration in the workplace could also transform the work-life balance. As AI takes over routine duties, employees may find more time to focus on self-improvement, leisure, and family, without compromising productivity.

A properly managed AI-powered workforce could ultimately lead to improved well-being and reduced stress. While speaking further at the meeting, Kashifu Inuwa urged NITDA staff to embody professionalism, innovation, and commitment in their roles.

He stressed that NITDA’s success in shaping Nigeria’s digital transformation depends on these core values. Professionalism ensures that the agency remains a credible institution within the technology sector.

Innovation fosters groundbreaking ideas that drive digital progress. Commitment reflects the passion required to make lasting contributions to the country’s technological advancement.

For AI to truly serve as a partner in progress, Nigeria must embrace policies that encourage upskilling and digital literacy. Workers need to be prepared for an era where AI does not replace them but works alongside them.

Addressing ethical concerns such as data privacy and algorithmic bias is also essential in ensuring that the development of artificial intelligence aligns with societal values. Indeed, Kashifu Inuwa’s perspective challenges the common narrative of AI as a competitor to human intelligence.

The NITDA helmsman envisions a future where AI empowers people to be more efficient, creative, and strategic in their professions. The challenge ahead lies not in resisting AI but in finding ways to harness its potential to build a smarter, more adaptive workforce.

If Nigeria adopts this approach, it will not merely adjust to technological advancements; it will take a leading role in shaping them.

Fatimah Yusuf Usman writes from Abuja, and can be reached via: fatimahborkono@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

