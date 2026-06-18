The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials for Saturday’s governorship poll in Ekiti State, marking the start of the final phase of preparations for the exercise.

The distribution began on Thursday at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) premises in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where ballot papers, result sheets and other sensitive materials are set to be dispatched to the state’s 16 local government areas under the supervision of electoral officials, security agencies and representatives of political parties.

The distribution of the materials is a critical component of election preparations, as it ensures ballot papers, result sheets and other essential materials are delivered to designated locations before polling day.

INEC officials, security personnel and party agents monitored the exercise as preparations intensified for the election that will determine who succeeds Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is also seeking re-election.

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The electoral commission has repeatedly assured voters and political stakeholders of its readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election across the state’s local government areas.

The commencement of the distribution comes amid renewed calls for peaceful conduct from political leaders and government officials ahead of the poll.

In a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is a candidate seeking second term in Saturday’s election, appealed to political stakeholders, security agencies, and voters for peaceful conduct during the election.

“So far, this current political electioneering has been the most peaceful in the history of our State, and we must do everything to ensure that the election and post election activities remain peaceful,” he said.

The governor added that Ekiti has maintained a reputation for peaceful elections and called on residents to preserve the state’s democratic culture by conducting themselves responsibly before, during and after the election.

Security agencies have also stepped up deployments across the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order and ensure the safety of voters, election officials and election materials.

The governorship election is fielding candidates from 13 political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other registered political parties.

While APC is fielding Governor Oyebanji, to seek his second term after emerging as the party’s candidate, the PDP is fielding Oluwole Oluyede as its candidate

Other parties’ candidates have also intensified campaigns across the state as parties make a final push to persuade voters ahead of Saturday’s election.

Political observers have described the election as a significant test of political strength for both the ruling APC and opposition parties in the South-west ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC has urged eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility peacefully, assuring them that measures have been put in place to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process.