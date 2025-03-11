A former Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia, is dead.

Mr Onyia died on Monday in Abuja, the family announced on Tuesday.

The former minister hailed from Ngwo, a community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

He was 73 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Hon. Chief Dubem Onyia, a distinguished statesman and former Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,” Emeka Onyia said in a statement on behalf of the family on Tuesday.

Mr Onyia said the former minister died after a brief illness.

Continuing, he said: “Chief Onyia dedicated his life to God and public service, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s diplomatic landscape at home and overseas.

“His tenure as minister of state for foreign affairs was marked by his unwavering commitment to national interest, which remains his legacy.”

Duben Onyia at a glance

Born on 23 February 1952 in Enugu, Mr Onyia attended Ikeja District Primary School, Lagos; Fatima College, Ikire; and the College of Immaculate Conception, Enugu.

He would later proceed to the Northampton College of Technology, formerly known as Nene College in the UK which is an affiliate of Leicester University.

He subsequently went to the Coventry Polytechnic in the same UK.

In 1999, the former minister was elected to the House of Representatives but resigned to serve as minister of state for foreign affairs during the administration of the then Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

Mr Onyia had served in various leadership positions in Nigeria.

Some of the positions included the chairperson of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, chairperson of the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and chairperson of the Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission.

