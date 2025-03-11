The President of Lombardy Regional Government in Italy, Attilio Fontana, has promised that his government would collaborate with the Federal Capital Territory Administration to strengthen vocational education by establishing a training centre in Abuja and also facilitate training of youths from Abuja in Lombardy.

President Fontana, who was speaking during a meeting in Milan, with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, also assured of partnership with the FCTA to develop agriculture, especially in the area of modern farming technologies.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who made this known in a statement in Milan, on Thursday, said that Mr Wike and the President of Lombardy Region had discussions on areas of collaboration in agribusiness and vocational education.

The FCT Minister, who thanked President Fontana for the reception accorded him and his team said; “We had meetings with your country’s ambassador in Nigeria where we put heads together to see how we can exchange ideas with you and partner with Lombardy Region.

“We are aware that Lombardy Region is very strong in agriculture and vocational education. Ours is to see how we can partner to have investors in agriculture in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. And to also get assistance in the area of vocational education, to train our youths and women, especially in ICT and other skills acquisitions.

“Abuja has vast fertile land, agro business will thrive there. It has over 800,000 hectares of land out of which 274,000 hectares is earmarked for agricultural development while 270,000 hectares is for forest reserve. Therefore, we are particular about collaboration with your government to develop agriculture in Abuja.

“Also, vocational training for the youths, especially in ICT is key. It gives self employment and once our youths can employ themselves and are taken off the streets, crime will reduce.

“Basically, these are the two areas we are seeking that we can partner together and also get assistance from your government.”

Responding, Mr Fontana said; “You know that Lombardy Region is very strong in industry and battery manufacturing, apart from agriculture. We have a lot of ideas in agriculture too.

“We are willing to collaborate with you in the education of the future because a lot of education is about software, innovation, technology and it is very important. We are the best region in this. More than 30 percent of technical education in Italy is here in Lombardy.

“We can establish something on vocational training in your country and you can also come here to learn our kind of education.”

When Mr Wike asked; “how and when do we start? Like signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Mr Fontana responded “Today. Our office will prepare an MoU and your officers will look at it with them, we sign and take off.”

On agriculture, Mr Fontana said; “My team will sit with your team, look at your priority areas and see how will can partner and also be of assistance.”

Apart from the Minister, the meeting was also attended by the FCT Mandate Secretaries for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo and Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam.

