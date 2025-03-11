A group of protesters gathered at the entrance of the National Assembly on Tuesday, calling for additional punishment against Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, should she persist in mobilising her supporters against the Senate.

The protesters, under the aegis of Women for Good Governance, accused Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of collaborating with certain individuals who planned to discredit the image of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and destabilise the National Assembly.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “Senator Natasha is a serial blackmailer,” “Senate Committee on Local Content is not our birthright but privilege,” “Nigerian women for sustainable democracy support Sen. Akpabio,” “Nigerian women for good governance asked Sen. Natasha to stop embarrassing Nigerian women,” and “Nigerians are proud of Akpabio.”

Enakeme Ojineme, the secretary of United Women for Good Governance, led the protest.

Background of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension

The Senate suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective 6 March, after considering a report by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, which was presented by its Chairman, Neda Imasuen.

The decision, supported by most senators, was made following her refusal to adhere to the sitting arrangement and her alleged misconduct during the plenary session on 20 February.

In addition to the suspension, the senator faced other penalties, including withdrawing all her security aides and closing her office within the National Assembly.

She will be prohibited from entering the federal legislature’s premises during the suspension period. She will also hand over all the Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

Her salary and allowances were also suspended for the duration of the suspension while she was banned from presenting herself as a senator, both locally and internationally.

However, the Senate left the door open for the suspension to be lifted if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology, which the leadership may consider before the entire six-month period expires.

Protesters accuse Akpoti-Uduaghan of political manipulation

Mrs Ojineme, while speaking with journalists, described Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio as part of a politically driven agenda to undermine the integrity of the senate president.

“We, the United Women for Good Governance, have discovered that this false allegation of sexual harassment has a very strong political undertone heavily propelled in collaboration with Sen. Natasha by those who are interested in the office of the senate president at all cost,” she said.

She condemned any effort to undermine the Senate through “unconventional, unlawful, and demonic means,” describing such actions as treasonable.

“We, the United Women for Good Governance, hereby send a strong warning to these evil planners that what they’re doing is nothing but trying to stab democracy with a fire dagger, which must be resisted by all well-meaning and good Nigerians.

“Any unconventional, unlawful, and demonic means such as this targeted at removing any head of a tier of government is treasonable,” she added.

Mrs Ojineme warned that if the Kogi senator persists in mobilising supporters against the Senate, she will face even stricter punishments.

“We, therefore, encourage the Nigerian senators and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to remain dedicated to their duties and not fail to give stringent punishment to Senator Natasha should she continue to mobilise street beggars, jobless boys and ladies against the Nigerian Senate.”

Earlier protests against Akpabio

Last Wednesday, a group of youth from Kogi State staged a protest at the entrance of the National Assembly to demand the immediate resignation of Mr Akpabio to allow an independent and unbiased probe of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Victor Giwa, a lawyer who led the protest, urged the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to which the matter was referred, to handle the case transparently and ensure that the process is free from political interference.

Two days later, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for her refusal to adhere to the sitting arrangement and her alleged misconduct during the plenary session on 20 February.

