With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Super Eagles head coach Éric Sékou Chelle has unveiled his final 23-man squad for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
The list includes three new faces—Igoh Ogbu, a Czech Republic-based defender; Papa Daniel Mustapha, a home-based midfielder; and Tolu Arokodare, a Belgium-based striker.
Veteran winger Ahmed Musa, whose inclusion in the initial provisional squad sparked debate among fans and analysts, has been left out of the final selection.
Instead, Chelle has opted to retain key players such as Stanley Nwabali, William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen—a sign of his trust in a core group of experienced internationals.
|
Nigeria’s struggles in World Cup qualification
Nigeria’s qualification campaign has been far from ideal. The three-time African champions have failed to secure a single win in their four matches, drawing three and losing one.
This poor run has left them precariously in fifth position, with just three points, making these upcoming fixtures a must-win if they hope to avoid missing back-to-back World Cups, having failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.
ALSO READ: Super Eagles coach names Ahmed Musa, three NPFL stars in provisional squad for World Cup Qualifiers
The Super Eagles will first face group leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21 March, before returning home to battle Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio four days later.
LIST OF 23 SUPER EAGLES FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE GAMES
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)
Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)
Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999