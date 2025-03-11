With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Super Eagles head coach Éric Sékou Chelle has unveiled his final 23-man squad for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The list includes three new faces—Igoh Ogbu, a Czech Republic-based defender; Papa Daniel Mustapha, a home-based midfielder; and Tolu Arokodare, a Belgium-based striker.

Veteran winger Ahmed Musa, whose inclusion in the initial provisional squad sparked debate among fans and analysts, has been left out of the final selection.

Instead, Chelle has opted to retain key players such as Stanley Nwabali, William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen—a sign of his trust in a core group of experienced internationals.

Nigeria’s struggles in World Cup qualification

Nigeria’s qualification campaign has been far from ideal. The three-time African champions have failed to secure a single win in their four matches, drawing three and losing one.

This poor run has left them precariously in fifth position, with just three points, making these upcoming fixtures a must-win if they hope to avoid missing back-to-back World Cups, having failed to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Super Eagles will first face group leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21 March, before returning home to battle Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio four days later.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

LIST OF 23 SUPER EAGLES FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE GAMES

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

