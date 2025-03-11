Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has stated that the Northwest Development Commission’s mandate aligns with his administration’s six-point rescue agenda.

The governor made the remarks when he hosted the management of the Northwest Development Commission on a courtesy visit to him at the council chamber in the government house, Gusau.

Last year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu scrapped the Niger Delta Development Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development. At the same time, he created the Ministry of Regional Development. The newly created ministry is mandated to oversee all the regional development commissions.

Governor Lawal commended President Tinubu for establishing the Northwest Development Commission. He stated:

“When His Excellency, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, GCFR, assented to the bill establishing the Northwest Development Commission last year, I believe I was the happiest person in the country.

“Zamfara has been at the bottom of almost all developmental indices in the country and faces multi-faceted threats and challenges. With that in mind, I thank Mr President again for this laudable initiative to revive the northwest region.”

Governor Lawal said that the visit by members of the commission presents an invaluable opportunity for collaboration in a shared vision to fast-track development in Zamfara state, one of the critical yet disadvantaged states in the northwest region.

“Your mandate aligns with my administration’s six-point rescue agenda: security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

“I would like to assure you that we remain committed to working with your commission to ensure that you deliver on your mandate for the overall development of Zamfara state and northwest, which forms the most prominent political block in the country. My administration will provide you with all the necessary support you may require to facilitate your activities in the state.

“On a final note, I welcome you to Zamfara State as I look forward to witnessing the immediate takeoff of your responsibilities in the state as outlined in your agenda, which include addressing insecurity and ecological issues, among others. I believe that addressing some of Zamfara’s challenges, especially insecurity – rooted in poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, among others – will translate into peace, stability, and general development of the region and the country at large.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Northwest Development Commission, Lawan Isma’ila Abdullahi Yakawada, stated that Zamfara State feels like home to him due to his strong relationship with the governor and the people of the state.

“We are here for a courtesy visit to get acquainted. I told my colleagues that if it’s Zamfara, it’s easier for us than even Kaduna because I feel at home here.

“Your Excellency, this commission is your baby; fortunately, the Northwest is the biggest zone in the country. The challenges we face are vast. We have a 10-year development plan of what the zone intends to achieve.”

