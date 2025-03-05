A group of youths from Kogi State staged a protest at the entrance of the National Assembly on Wednesday, demanding the immediate resignation of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
Their call follows sexual harassment allegations levelled against Mr Akpabio by the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Akpabio must resign”, “Protect women’s rights”, “Leave Natasha alone”, “Akpabio mist step down”, “womens right is our right and “We stand with senator Natasha”.
The protesters were led by Victor Giwa, who identified himself as a lawyer and human rights activist.
Mr Giwa, while addressing journalists, demanded the resignation of the senate president to allow an independent and unbiased probe of the allegations.
He also urged the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to which the matter was referred to handle the case transparently and ensure that the process is free from political interference.
