As the sun goes down during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, many Muslims will reach for a date, a sweet brown fruit, to break their fast.

During the 29 or 30 days, observing Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual relations during daylight hours to achieve greater “taqwa” or consciousness of God.

As part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts to mark the holy month of Ramadan, the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano distributed 50 tons of dates to the Kano State Government on Friday.

In a statement from the Consulate, the Saudi Embassy said this initiative was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), which aims to support vulnerable families across Nigeria.

It’s also part of efforts to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

During the ceremony, the Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Admawy, said the Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

He added that this year’s distribution includes “50 tones of dates for Abuja, which took place last week and another 50 tones for Kano and some northern Nigerian States which arrangements are ongoing on to deliver it to them.”

The diplomat noted that this initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during religious periods such as Ramadan.

The Kingdom is also ready to launch the IFTAAR PROGRAMME, which is scheduled to take place on 3 March in Abuja.

Mr Admawy expressed “profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.”

Ramadan started on Friday night and will go on until 30 March.

Throughout the month, observing Muslims fast from just before the sunrise prayer, Fajr, to the sunset prayer, Maghrib.

After sunset, the fast-breaking meal, iftar, is taken.

Why dates?

Dates are eaten for iftar as it is said the Prophet Muhammad broke his fast with the fruit.

The Saudi Consulate said they will collaborate with local authorities and humanitarian organisations to ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions of Nigeria.

“Since the establishment of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in 2025, with the help of 175 members of the United Nations, the centre has completed and delivered more than 2500 projects valued at more than $7 billion, benefitting 91 countries,” the statement said. “Lastly, the consul General asked the Almighty Alah’s protection for the both countries and their rulers.”

