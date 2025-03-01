Diabetes is a silent but deadly condition affecting millions of Nigerians, yet many people remain unaware of its early warning signs.

Experts warn that delayed diagnosis often leads to severe complications, including nerve damage, kidney disease, and cardiovascular issues. The key to managing diabetes effectively lies in early detection and lifestyle adjustments.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, Nigeria had an estimated 3.62 million diabetes cases in 2021. Across Africa, approximately 24 million people live with the condition, and by 2045, this number is projected to soar by 129 per cent, reaching 55 million.

Oladapo Ashiru, Chairman of the Medical Art Centre and Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies, stresses the need for increased public awareness and early testing.

Mr Ashiru, an endocrinologist and former president of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN), noted that many people only get diagnosed when complications arise.

“Still, the body gives several warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored. Early intervention can prevent the severe effects of diabetes and improve quality of life,” he said.

Earliest warning signs of diabetes

According to Mr Ashiru, one of the earliest red flags of diabetes is frequent urination. Most people urinate four to seven times a day, but when blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys work overtime to “eliminate excess sugar from the bloodstream.”

“If you find yourself waking up multiple times at night to urinate, even when you’ve limited your water intake in the evening, it could be a sign of high blood sugar,” the professor explained.

He said excessive thirst is another indicator. Consuming more than four litres (approximately one gallon) of water daily without quenching thirst may suggest elevated glucose levels.

Another warning sign is persistent hunger, even after eating full meals or more frequently than usual.

“When blood sugar levels fluctuate, the brain receives conflicting hunger signals, leading to increased food consumption,” Mr Ashiru noted.

He added that nerve damage caused by high glucose levels may result in tingling or numbness, particularly in the feet. Vision problems can also arise, with fluctuating blood sugar causing temporary blurry vision.

Other warning signs include weakness and fatigue, persistent itchy skin due to poor circulation, slow-healing wounds, increased infections, mood swings, and irritability.

“Women with diabetes may also experience frequent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) or yeast infections due to elevated blood sugar, creating an ideal environment for bacterial and fungal infections,” he said.

When to get tested

Anyone experiencing frequent urination, excessive thirst, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, or slow-healing wounds has been advised to seek medical attention promptly.

Mr Ashiru also highlighted several tests to confirm diabetes. The fasting blood sugar test measures glucose levels after an eight-hour fast, with results above 126 mg/dL (7.0 mmol/L) indicating diabetes.

Another common test is the Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) test, which provides an average blood sugar level over the past two to three months, with diabetes diagnosed at 6.5 per cent or higher.

He added that the oral glucose tolerance test measures blood sugar levels before and after consuming a sugary solution, while a random blood sugar test can diagnose diabetes if levels exceed 200 mg/dL (11.1 mmol/L) at any time of the day.

Mr Ashiru advises individuals, especially those with a family history of diabetes, to undergo regular screenings.

“If you have risk factors like obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, or a family history of diabetes, it is important to get tested regularly. Early detection enables better management and reduces the risk of complications,” he stated.

Preventing and managing diabetes

Given the rising prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria, individuals can take proactive steps to prevent or manage the condition effectively through lifestyle changes and medical intervention.

Mr Ashiru recommends limiting processed foods, sugary beverages, and refined carbohydrates while consuming fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, and fish should also be prioritised.

He added that controlling portion sizes and being mindful of excessive fruit consumption, which can be “high in sugar,” is crucial.

He said regular physical activity plays a key role in diabetes prevention and management.

“Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week—such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling—can help improve insulin sensitivity,” he noted.

Other recommendations include maintaining a healthy weight, monitoring blood sugar levels, staying hydrated and limiting alcohol intake, quitting smoking, and managing stress while ensuring adequate sleep.

For those already diagnosed, Mr Ashiru suggested that following a personalised meal plan, adhering to prescribed medications, and regularly monitoring blood sugar levels are vital.

“Managing diabetes effectively requires a combination of medical support, lifestyle adjustments, and community awareness. Platforms like the Martlife Detox Clinic, part of the Medical Art Centre, provide holistic approaches to maintaining a clean bill of health,” he noted.

