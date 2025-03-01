The Nasiru Haladu Danu Foundation has offered to feed 500 students of the Federal University, Dutse, in Jigawa State, throughout the Ramadan period.
The head of the foundation, Nasiru Danu, who holds the traditional title of Sardaunan Dutse, announced the gesture in a letter to the university’s vice chancellor, Abdulkareem Muhammad.
“As you may recall, our Foundation provided a similar iftar programme at the University last year, in addition to awarding scholarships to 146 deserving students. We are committed to continuing this tradition of giving and supporting the university community.
“In this regard, we kindly request that you make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the smooth implementation of this project. We would appreciate your guidance on the logistics, including the identification of beneficiaries, meal distribution, and any other relevant details.
|
“We are confident that with your support, we can make a positive impact on the lives of the students and foster a spirit of community and generosity during the holy month of Ramadan.
“Please do not hesitate to contact us if you require any additional information or clarification,” Mr Danu stated in the letter.
READ ALSO: Ramadan 2025: KTSG special feeding programme targets vulnerable citizens – Speaker
In response, the university, in an appreciation letter signed by its registrar and secretary of council, Abubakar Mijinyawa, thanked the foundation and Mr Danu for his philanthropic gesture and highlighted some of the works the foundation had done in the university.
“The foundation has supported more than 140 students with scholarship and special feeding programme for more than 500 students daily for thirty days during fasting period. Indeed, (NHDF) has been a light that brought happiness not only to the benefitting students but to the entire University community. With all these, the NHDF is still offering to do more.
“The benefit of investment in education is perpetual and will continue to revitalise the society from darkness to light. The reward for this gesture is immensely, May Almighty Allah continue to guide and reward you abundantly. Honestly, we cherish your contribution in high esteem, and it will remain indelible in the history of our University,” the university stated.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999