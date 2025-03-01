In December 2024, Nigeria became the first sub-Saharan African nation to host the Fencing World Cup, a historic achievement.

While Nigeria’s fencers didn’t reach the top positions, their participation showcased their determination to establish themselves in the sport and pursue the ultimate goal: competing at the Olympic Games.

Big dreams for a young trio

For young Nigerian fencers like Oluwasemilore Fasola, Olabaderinwa Martins, and Olumuyiwa Ige Jnr, stepping onto the international stage is both a challenge and a dream.

In interviews with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, these athletes embodied the discipline, ambition and resilience required to succeed in an unfamiliar territory.

“I feel fencing is a sport that is not fully appreciated in Nigeria,” said Fasola, who began fencing after watching a match at a stadium. “It’s a very challenging sport—it challenges you mentally and physically—and it’s quite enjoyable once you start.”

Fasola’s journey has been supported by her family, particularly her father, who encouraged her to take up the sport.

“My dream is that after this I will be able to keep representing Nigeria in more competitions, meeting very good fencers, getting better along the way, and making it to the Olympics,” he added.

For Olabaderinwa Martins, fencing has been a lifelong pursuit.

“Being able to represent Nigeria means so much to me,” he told PREMIUM TIMES. “My younger self would never be able to believe that I would get this good at any sport and represent my country.”

Now schooling in the UK, Martins plans to compete in several regional and international competitions in 2025, keeping his Olympic goal in sharp focus.

“My main goal is to go to the Olympics and potentially win some medals. It’s something that I’ve been hoping for since I was a kid.”

Similarly, Muyiwa Ige Jnr (grandson of the late former governor and minister Bola Ige) is determined to make a lasting impact.

“My biggest goal is to represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Beyond the Olympic dream, I also want to help make fencing popular in Nigeria so more young people can start fencing.”

Balancing fencing with hobbies like horse riding, polo, and art, Ige emphasised the importance of discipline.

“There are some times you don’t want to train and would rather do other things, but you have to push through, and ultimately, it will help you out.”

The growing legacy of fencing in Nigeria

Fencing is still developing in Nigeria, but the progress made in recent years is remarkable.

Pat Aiyenuro, President of the British Fencing Association and a vocal supporter of fencing in Nigeria and Africa, told PREMIUM TIMES she is committed to expanding the sport’s reach.

“Not every country in Africa has fencing available,” said Ms Aiyenuro. “So one of my missions is to make it accessible not just to Nigerians but to the surrounding countries as well and to build on it because there is a lot of talent. Eventually, I want to get Nigeria to the Olympics in fencing, which I think is a possibility—maybe not now but in a couple of Olympic cycles. I think we have a good chance. We are building a good infrastructure and we have good coaching facilities, and that is what leads to the champions in the future.”

Aiming for the Olympics

The Nigeria Fencing Federation, under the leadership of Adeyinka Samuel, is optimistic about the country’s Olympic prospects. “I think we are on track to make 2028,” he said. “I say that because we have two athletes who are very good and who have been on the global scene for a few years now. They narrowly missed out on Paris 2024, but they both got to the semifinals.”

Mr Adeyinka highlighted the remarkable achievements of two 16-year-old cadet athletes who competed against much older and more experienced opponents.

“They started off greatly this year,” he said. “Some of them have as many as 10 competitions in the next six or seven months just to show that they are trying to get in there and really compete at the highest level. One of them even secured our first silver medal in a senior tournament just less than two months ago against a lot of top athletes.”

With these milestones, Mr Adeyinka is confident about Nigeria’s chances. “We have no concerns that they will both make it [to the Olympics],” he said. “Our main focus is how far can they go in the Olympics. Can they get medals? That’s really our focus now.”

Building for the future

Fencing has been part of the Olympic Games since 1896, showcasing precision, strategy, and athleticism.

While African representation in the sport has been limited, the North Africans particularly have been pulling their weight with Egypt winning a medal at the last Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Now, Nigeria’s efforts are paving the way for even a brighter future.

Hosting the Fencing World Cup not only highlighted the country’s potential but also provided a platform for athletes to gain valuable experience.

As Nigerian fencers like Fasola, Martins, Ige Jnr continue to grow, and with leaders like Ms Aiyenuro and Mr Adeyinka championing the sport, the dream of standing on the Olympic podium is becoming a tangible reality.

