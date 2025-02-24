The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended a senator and three members of the House of Representatives from Kano State.

At a press conference on Monday, the party’s state chairperson, Hashimu Dungurawa, said the lawmakers were sanctioned for anti-party activities.

The lawmakers are Kawu Sumaila, the senator representing Kano South Senatorial District; Aliyu Madaki, the member representing Dala Federal Constituency; Sani Rogo, representing Rogo Federal Constituency; and Kabiru Rurum, representing the Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure Federal Constituency.

However, Mr Dungurawa did not elaborate on the lawmakers’ alleged infractions.

PREMIUM reported that Mr Sumaila invited the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, to his personal ceremonies in Kano.

The developments caused disquiet among NNPP members on social media and other platforms amid speculation that the NNPP senator would defect to the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Mr Sumaila and several of his colleagues from the NNPP in Kano South had opposed Governor Yusuf’s decision to reinstate the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and repeal the State Emirate Council Law 2019, which gave the state five emirate councils.

The lawmakers said the dissolution of the four emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs were against the interest of their constituents.

Also, the member representing Dala accused their party leader and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of dictatorship and quit the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Mr Ganduje had earlier disclosed that some federal lawmakers from Kano had concluded a plan to join the APC.

