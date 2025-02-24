Coconut as alternative power supply

The Senate Committee on Power met with representatives of South Korea’s BK Energy on Monday to address Nigeria’s persistent national grid failures and unstable electricity supply.

During the meeting, lawmakers explored alternative energy sources, including the use of coconut, to improve electricity generation.

The Committee Chairperson, Enyinnaya Abaribe, identified outdated and inadequate infrastructure as the primary cause of recurring power failures.

In response, BK Energy representatives Haeagwoo Lee and Sangwoo Park proposed a mini-grid system modelled after South Korea’s energy framework.

Mr Lee said South Korea, with a population of about 50 million, generates 130,000 megawatts without relying solely on a centralised national grid.

Adjustment of 2025 budget

On Tuesday, the National Assembly adjusted the 2025 budget to correct allocation errors affecting various federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The amendments, sponsored by Adeola Olamilekan, the chairman of the committee on appropriations, resulted in the reallocation of funds to Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure increased from N13 trillion to N13.5 trillion, an addition of N500 billion.

Capital Expenditure was reduced from N23.9 trillion to N23.4 trillion, a cut of N500 billion.

Total budget remains unchanged at N54.9 trillion.

The adjustments indicate that the N500 billion reduction in capital expenditure was transferred to recurrent non-debt expenditure.

Summon of NSA over USAID funding allegations

The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, National Intelligence Agency Director-General Mohammed Mohammed, and State Security Services Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi over allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had provided financial support to global terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the summons during plenary.

Mr Akpabio said the security chiefs would appear in a closed-door session to verify the claims.

The motion was sponsored by Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District.

Senate mourns Edwin Clark

On Wednesday, the Senate urged the federal government to honour the late Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, by naming a national monument after him in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s unity and development.

This resolution followed a motion by South-south senators led by Joel Onowakpo (Delta South).

The Senate observed a minute silence in Mr Clark’s honour and resolved to send an official delegation to his burial ceremony.

Public hearing on tax reform bills

On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Finance scheduled a two-day public hearing on the controversial tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The hearings will take place on Monday, 24 February, and Tuesday, 25 February.

Chairperson of the Committee, Sani Musa, announced the hearing at a press briefing in Abuja.

He confirmed that key officials and stakeholders have been invited to contribute to the proposed reforms.

Uproar at Senate as Kogi senator protests

Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan caused a disruption in Senate proceedings on Thursday when protesting against the relocation of her seat within the chamber.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator was moved from her original seat in the second-to-last row of the minority section to the last row without prior notice.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted on retaining her original seat, thereby challenging Senate rules that require senators to occupy designated seats to be recognised when speaking.

Her protest led to a temporary halt in proceedings before the Senate leadership intervened to restore order.

