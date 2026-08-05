Four days after reviving their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a battling victory over Zambia, the Super Falcons return to action on Wednesday knowing another win is essential if they are to secure a place in the quarter-finals and keep their title defence alive.

Nigeria’s journey in Morocco has been anything but straightforward. A stunning 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their opening Group C fixture left the defending champions on the brink of an early exit before they responded with a resilient 1-0 victory over Zambia despite playing most of the encounter with 10 players.

Now, the 10-time African champions must overcome Egypt in their final group game in Rabat and hope the result in the other Group C fixture between Malawi and Zambia works in their favour.

Victory would move Nigeria onto six points, but qualification could still depend on how events unfold elsewhere in the group.

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Madugu forced into another reshuffle

Head coach Justin Madugu once again faces major selection decisions after losing two key players to suspension.

Galatasaray defender, Oluwatosin Demehin is unavailable after her red card against Zambia for bringing down Barbra Banda when the Copper Queens captain was through on goal, while Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini misses out after accumulating yellow cards in Nigeria’s opening two matches.

While Madugu’s tactical changes against Zambia paid off handsomely, further adjustments are expected against Egypt.

Christy Ucheibe, who impressed after dropping into central defence following Demehin’s dismissal, is expected to partner veteran Osinachi Ohale at the heart of the backline.

In midfield, Toni Payne appears the favourite to replace Echegini alongside captain Rasheedat Ajibade, while Halimatu Ayinde could also return to strengthen the engine room.

Further forward, Uchenna Kanu is pushing for another start after making an impact from the bench against Malawi, while six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala will be eager to build on the match-winning goal she scored against Zambia.

Egypt desperate to salvage pride

Although Egypt are already out of quarter-final contention after suffering heavy defeats in their opening two matches, the Female Pharaohs remain determined to end their campaign on a positive note.

The North Africans were dismantled 6-0 by Zambia before falling 3-1 to group leaders Malawi, but the Super Falcons are taking nothing for granted against a side with nothing left to lose.

Group C permutations

The race for qualification remains delicately poised heading into the final round, as Malawi sit top of the group with six points, while Nigeria and Zambia both have three.

Should Nigeria defeat Egypt and Zambia overcome Malawi, all three sides would finish level on six points.

In that scenario, the Confederation of African Football’s competition regulations, including head-to-head records among the tied teams, goal difference and other tie-breaking criteria, would determine which two nations progress to the quarter-finals.

History favours the Super Falcons

Nigeria’s record against Egypt at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is emphatically one-sided.

The two nations have met only once at the tournament, with the Super Falcons thrashing the Female Pharaohs 6-0 during the group stage of the 1998 edition hosted by Nigeria.

While history points firmly in Nigeria’s favour, Madugu’s side know past results will count for little when they step onto the pitch.

After an inconsistent start to their campaign, the Super Falcons have one final opportunity to prove they remain genuine contenders for an unprecedented 11th WAFCON crown, and keep alive their quest for another FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification.

Would they be able to deliver again?

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