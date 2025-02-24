Nollywood actor John Amaefule is currently battling a stroke and seeks financial support to aid in clearing the medical bills.

According to a post on Instagram by filmmaker Stanley Ontop, the veteran was rushed to a hospital in Owerri, Imo State, after suffering a stroke.

The post read, “Nollywood veteran actor John Amaefule was rushed to the hospital this morning in Owerri after suffering a stroke. He’s currently in FCM Owerri, and they need money to save this man,”.

Furthermore, Ontop explained the actor’s health and shared the doctor’s message: “This message is from the doctor. He had a stroke on the left side of his brain. Which is likely causing right-sided weakness; they need to do a lipid panel test, Hemoglobin Alc test, Electrolyte urea and creatinine test for him,”.

He went on to mention other needs the doctor had mentioned the actor will need for recovery: “Then he needs to be on medications for cholesterol – atorvastatin, blood pressure – maybe losartan or hydrochlorothiazide if he’s not already on one and if he has diabetes or not. He should be on aspirin and clopidogrel.”

Movie producer Ontop also used the opportunity to solicit well-wishing Nigerians to support his family with financial assistance, as anything will be appreciated. He also went on to share the actor’s bank details.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is hindered, resulting in numbness on one side of the body.

The actor is known for starring in Forbidden Choice (2014), Only His (2019) and Motherhood’s Price (2022).

