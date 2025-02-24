Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Sunday swore in the newly elected local government chairpersons and councillors in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) had announced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates winners of the 30 chairmanship and 332 councillorship seats in the local government elections held on Saturday.

Mr Adeleke at the swearing-in ceremony held at Government House, Osogbo, urged the chairpersons to deliver on good governance in their respective local governments.

The governor, however, advised them to stay away from the council secretariats to avoid clash with the opposition party.

“An Osun State High Court has affirmed the vacancies in both the chairmanship and councillorship positions in all the local government areas of Osun State before your elections on February 22.

“We will, therefore, rely on the judiciary to ensure a peaceful removal of those illegally occupying the local government secretariats.

“Please be patient and always abide by the rule of law,” he said.

While congratulating the chairpersons and councillors, Mr Adeleke urged them to deliver good governance to the people.

“I congratulate all newly elected council chairmen and councillors. You have the mandate to deliver on good governance in your respective local governments.

“I charge you to develop plans of action within the manifesto of the PDP.

“As our government is transforming the state for the better, I call on you to be agents of change, community developers and deliverers of dividends of democracy,” he said.

Mr Adeleke commended OSSIEC for complying with all extant rules and procedures in the conduct of the elections.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for not allowing the state to be plunged into crisis during the elections.

“I assure Mr President of our commitment to the rule of law and the constitution for conflict resolution and governance process,” he said.

Mr Adeleke also thanked the people of the state for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes during the elections.

“To the good people of Osun State, I use this occasion to express my gratitude for your steadfast support for our administration,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was at the inauguration, urged political stakeholders not to allow the state to degenerate into crisis “over a matter that can be resolved by the judiciary.”

“If anybody has a judgment, there is a procedure for enforcement of court decisions. It is illegal to resort to self-help,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Earlier, the Chairman of OSSIEC, Hassim Abioye, presented certificates of return to the elected officials.

Mr Abioye, during the presentation, urged them to be good ambassadors of democracy, both in conduct and service to the people.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has directed its “reinstated chairmen” to resume in their respective local government areas on Monday.

The party stated this in a statement by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo on Sunday.

The statement said that the purported directive that the chairpersons and councillors should not report in their council areas was not from the party.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that it is imperative for the elected APC local government chairmen and councillors not to cease from resumption at their various local government council areas.

“As this will enable them to continue to serve the deprived people at the grassroots level of government.

“The APC is a party founded on the rules of law which is the reason the Court of Appeal, Akure, judgment of Feb. 10 is the basic instrument of your reinstatement,” it said.

(NAN)

