The Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) is set to host stakeholders at its 60th Annual International Conference and Exhibition, to drive conversations on mining industry reform, policy enhancements, and broader public appreciation of geoscience’s role in national development.

The week-long event will begin on Sunday, 16nFebruary, 2025, at the nation’s capital, Abuja, under the theme “Transformation of the Mineral, Energy, Water, and Construction Sectors through Innovation”.

The conference, which has become a flagship event for the geoscience and mining profession, will bring together experts, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders from across Nigeria and beyond.

In a press conference held on Friday, the president of the society, Olatunji Akinade, noted that this year’s conference is designed to be a “transformative experience, with a focus on reawakening Nigeria’s consciousness to the central role of geoscience and mining in achieving sustainable development”.

The Professor of Geology outlined the event’s seven specialised sub-themes, each addressing critical areas of national importance, and also the role of geoscience in agriculture and food security, underscoring its relevance to Nigeria’s developmental goals.

The seven sub-themes include resource management and value addition in the minerals and mining sector, maximizing the benefits of Nigerian water resources, managing emerging realities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, optimisation of geoscience solutions in the construction sector, realignment of geoscience and mining education with emerging global realities, identification and commercialisation of Nigerian geo-heritage and medical geology resources, and geoscience applications in environmental and geo-hazard monitoring and control.

Mr Olatunji noted that the conference will kick off with a pre-conference panel discussion on February 17th, international experts from Cameroon, Ghana, and Ethiopia will join Nigerian leaders, including state governors and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, to lead discussions on energy, solid minerals, and water resources. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) will spearhead the energy sector session, while renowned scientists from Cardiff University will lead the water resources discussion”.

Inclusion

As a way of fostering inclusivity, My Akinade explained that the conference will feature dedicated sessions for young professionals, women, and students. “A highlight for students will be a quiz competition with a grand prize of one million naira, attracting participants from over 35 Nigerian institutions. Social events, including a welcome cocktail, awards night, and variety night, will provide opportunities for networking and relaxation”.

The conference will also honour distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the geoscience and mining profession. Awards will be presented to members and non-members alike, including honorary fellowships for those who have advanced the field.

The organisers emphasised that the conference is not just a gathering of professionals but a platform to drive meaningful change. “We expect the outcomes of this conference to lead to the modification of old practices, the adoption of innovative solutions, and a reorientation of the Nigerian mindset toward the indispensable role of geoscience and mining in national development,” said Mr Olatunji.

“The event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, solutions, and collaborations, with the potential to shape Nigeria’s economic and developmental trajectory for years to come. Stakeholders from all sectors are encouraged to participate and contribute to this landmark event,” emphasised Mr Olatunji.

About NMGS

The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) was established in 1977 as the successor to the Nigerian Mining Geological and Metallurgical Society (NMGMS). It is an international, non-governmental, and non-profit professional organisation dedicated to advancing the fields of mining, earth sciences, and metallurgy in Nigeria.

The NMGS promotes research, knowledge dissemination, professional ethics, and the publication of scholarly materials, including the Journal of Mining and Geology (JMG) and The Crust. It also has statutory representation in the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) and boasts a membership of over 5,000 professionals, including Fellows, Corporate members, Graduates, Students, Affiliates, and Institutional members.

To enhance engagement, the Society operates through local chapters and specialist groups that focus on various disciplines within mining and geosciences. Its operations are managed by a governing council, with its secretariat located in Zawan, Jos. NMGS is also expanding its presence with a property development project in Abuja to strengthen its operational capacity.

