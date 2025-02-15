Kenya’s Edwin Kibet emerged victorious at the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, crossing the finish line with an official time of 2:14:19:17.

Kibet, the 2023 champion, showcased remarkable resilience despite arriving in Nigeria barely 24 hours before Saturday’s race, leaving him with minimal time to rest after his journey.

His stellar performance earned him the top prize of $50,000, cementing his status as one of the marathon’s most formidable competitors.

Nehemiah Kipyegon – 2:16:37:47 and Bernard Cheruiyot – 2:17:17:13 also from Kenya, finished second and third respectively, as the East Africans recorded a clean sweep this year.

The women’s category saw Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa claim her first Lagos City Marathon title, finishing with an unofficial time of 2:37:04.08.

Hirpa led an Ethiopian 1-2 finish, with her compatriot securing second place and a Kenyan athlete rounding out the podium in third.

Her victory marks another dominant showing by Ethiopian runners in the women’s division, continuing their strong legacy in this prestigious event.

Remarkable achievement by a Nigerian

Nyango Gyang Boyi made a remarkable achievement; finishing in the top 10 after securing eighth place with a time of 2:25:41.58. Boyi’s impressive performance not only earned him a prize of $4,000 but also the top Nigerian finisher award of N2 million.

His achievement is a significant milestone for Nigerian athletics, inspiring hope for future local contenders in the race.

Celebrity participation and support

Saturday’s event was graced by the presence of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated in the ceremonial race alongside his deputy, Femi Hamzat.

Their involvement underscored the government’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy living in the state.

Also in attendance was Shehu Dikko, Chairperson of the National Sports Commission, who joined thousands of spectators at the Eko Atlantic City to witness the marathon’s 10th edition.

Decade of excellence

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, now in its 10th year, has grown into one of Africa’s most prestigious road races, attracting elite athletes from across the globe.

Presently with a Gold Label status, organisers of the Lagos City Marathon are eyeing a Premium Label as they affirm readiness to sustain their high standards and international recognition.

Over the years, the marathon has seen dominant performances from Kenyan and Ethiopian runners, with past winners including Bernard Sang (2024), Deresa Geleta (2022), and Emmanuel Naibei (2021) in the men’s category, and Kebene Chala (2024), Almenesh Herpa (2023), and Siranesh Yirga (2022) in the women’s category.

