The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says its operatives have uncovered a massive depot for large-scale dealings in expired and falsified drugs in Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.
NAFDAC, in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Friday, said the fake and expired drugs were discovered inside multiple buildings in Umumeje, a community in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.
The agency said the premises of the multiple buildings were located close to the Ariaria International Market in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.
It said the buildings served as a hub for repackaging and revalidating expired medicines for resale.
NAFDAC said the depot was discovered when it raided the facility in collaboration with a joint security team as part of the federal government’s intensified crackdown on counterfeit medicines.
“During the raid, some individuals were arrested, but the prime suspect remains at large. Despite efforts to reach him, he showed no concern for his detained family members,” it said.
The agency said the joint security team which conducted the operation comprised operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, State Security Service and the personnel of the Nigeria Army.
It said some items were seized during the operation, including expired potassium chloride, allergy medications, immune boosters, and cholesterol treatments.
“Machines used to rebrand and alter expiry dates were also discovered on-site,” it added.
NAFDAC, in the statement, reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating the circulation of substandard and falsified drugs in Nigeria.
The agency said it was currently reviewing its laws to impose stricter penalties on individuals and organisations involved in the production and distribution of dangerous pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.
