Many people were on Friday killed in a fatal road crash in Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. around Eme Court Road Area of Nnewi in the South-eastern state, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

How it happened

A resident of the area, Ebuka Orji, told PREMIUM TIMES that the truck was carrying a 40-foot container loaded with bags of cement.

Mr Orji said the truck driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle in the Ugwu Agbati Ozu Area of the community and crashed into some shops and a compound.

“At least, 10 people died at the spot, including children inside the compound,” he said.

He said although the truck was speeding towards the Police Area Command in Nnewi, the truck driver controlled the vehicle away from the police facility.

A video clip showed a woman, whose children were among those killed in the crash, crying uncontrollably.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said more than 20 people were killed in the accident.

“The trailer suffered brake failure and started killing people from the Ugwu Agbati Ozu before crashing into these shops and compound,” he said.

“Many people were killed because people were moving about celebrating Saint Valentine’s Day during that time.”

FRSC, Police speak

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Onabe promised to give details of the accident in a statement to be issued later.

When contacted on Saturday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, claimed only six persons have been confirmed dead so far.

“Preliminary information shows that the fatal accident was as a result of brake failure in the vehicle but regrettably, six persons lost their lives while two others were seriously injured,” he said.

The spokesperson said police operatives and personnel of the FRSC and other relevant agencies have taken over the scene for “necessary action.”

