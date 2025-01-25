The Moving Minds Alliance (MMA) and the International Step by Step Association (ISSA) have called for a human-centred approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in early childhood education.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the organisations emphasised the critical need for technology to complement, not replace, the human elements essential for young children’s development.

The statement was signed by Tricia Young and Liana Ghent, the Directors of MMA and ISSA respectively.

The organisations urged governments, international organisations, NGOs, tech companies, and educational institutions “to join forces in ensuring that AI-driven early childhood educational tools are developed and deployed with a focus on human connection, especially in humanitarian contexts.”

Need for partnerships

MMA and ISSA called for partnerships across sectors to develop and deploy AI-driven educational tools that are accessible, inclusive, and culturally relevant.

They also emphasised the need for robust frameworks to protect children’s data and ensure that AI applications are used ethically and responsibly.

According to the organisations, collaboration across multiple sectors is vital as the situation for children living in humanitarian crises has worsened significantly in 2024.

They noted that globally, over 473 million children are living in conflict zones, 47.2 million are displaced, and over 52 million are out of school.

Importance of early childhood interventions

The MMA and ISSA emphasised that quality early childhood interventions can mitigate the adverse effects of trauma and provide a foundation for lifelong learning and well-being.

They explained that in humanitarian contexts, where children face compounded risks from displacement, conflict, and instability, the need for a robust Early Childhood Education (ECE) programme is more pressing.

“Investing in holistic education in humanitarian settings not only addresses academic needs but also the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of children, providing comprehensive support.

“Schools offer a safe space, protecting children from exploitation and violence, while promoting long-term development by equipping them with essential

skills and knowledge,” the statement read in part.

They added that AI offers many benefits such as enhanced delivery of essential services like healthcare, education, and emergency relief.

“For example, AI-driven chatbots provide personalised learning experiences to children in crisis-affected areas. However, the use of AI in humanitarian settings raises significant concerns about data privacy and protection,” they noted.

“Children’s data can be misused, putting them at risk of exploitation and abuse. It is crucial to implement these technologies responsibly to protect vulnerable children and ensure their rights are upheld.”

Concerns about screen time

The organisations raised concerns about the “excessive screen time” for young children, noting that it can negatively affect cognitive development by impairing memory, attention, and critical thinking skills.

They further highlighted that prolonged screen exposure, particularly for children under six, can hinder the development of empathy and social abilities, reinforcing the need to limit screen use during early childhood.

The organisations also stressed the vital role of human connection, particularly in humanitarian settings, in fostering emotional and psychological well-being.

They suggested that positive interactions with caregivers and peers provide children with a sense of safety and security while stimulating cognitive growth essential for language development and problem-solving.

“Additionally, human connection promotes better physical health, as emotionally connected caregivers ensure proper nutrition and healthcare.

“Strong relationships also build resilience, enabling children to cope better with adversities, and teach essential social skills like empathy and communication,” they noted.

Call to action

Further encouraging collaborations among stakeholders, the organisations emphasised the need to develop inclusive, accessible, and culturally relevant AI tools that should encourage learning that extends beyond screens.

To ensure the success of AI initiatives, they highlighted the importance of strengthening technological infrastructure: reliable internet access and digital devices must be provided to ensure that all children can benefit from AI-driven education.

The organisations also stressed the need to equip educators with the training and resources required to effectively integrate AI tools into their teaching practices.

This would enable teachers to better support students in diverse and challenging environments, enhancing the quality of education delivered.

“Implement continuous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess the impact of AI in education, ensuring that it meets the needs of children and contributes to their holistic development,” they added.

