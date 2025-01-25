The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) has called on Nigerians to adopt more effective strategies for advancing demands they make during protests, while also calling on the government to reform governance in the country for better impact.

Against the backdrop of the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests, ignited by the escalating living cost crisis in the country, the group called on security agencies to prioritise non-confrontational and peaceful approaches in managing demonstrations.

The recommendations are contained in KDI’s report, titled, ‘Beyond the Protest: Towards Governance Reforms after the #EndBadGovernance Protests.’

KDI Executive Director Bukola Idowu presented the report in Abuja on Friday.

“Protests are one way people express themselves. While they can bring about change, not all protests lead to violence.

”Our report documents these events to understand their impacts and explore ways to advance the demands raised during protests beyond street demonstrations,” he said.

He explained that the evolution of protests, driven by social media, has changed the dynamics of mobilisation and advocacy.

“We need to create synergy between online and offline efforts to drive meaningful social change,” he said, noting that upcoming youth conferences would further explore this shift.

He emphasised the need for constructive engagement among the government, civil society, and citizens to ensure lasting governance reforms.

He called for prioritising dialogue, implementing meaningful policy changes, and upholding human rights and democratic principles.

He urged civil society organisations (CSOs) and media outlets to amplify public concerns, promote advocacy, and ensure transparency in governance.

Arrest and prosecution of minors

A panel discussion on the topic, ‘Beyond Protests: A New Governance Blueprint,’ dwelt on the arrest and prosecution of minors charged with treason in the aftermath of the August 2024 #BadGovernance protests.

The panel included the Executive Director of WARD C, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi; Deputy Police Force Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku; a professor of political science at the University of Jos, Victor Adetula; and Head of Monitoring at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Benedict Agu. Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun, served as the moderator.

The panelists agreed that protests were necessary due to the economic hardship facing the country.

Mr Agu said, “It is true the law says no child below seven is liable for prosecution. But as human rights advocates, we disagree with the police regarding how those minors were treated. We were among the first to interview these children when they were remanded.

“The challenge we had was trying to understand the rationale behind charging these children with treason. Some of them even collapsed in the courtroom.

“So what should be the basis for a mature law enforcement officer to say that a child who raises another country’s flag is guilty of treason? After all, the law specifies a due process that should have been followed. Why wasn’t it followed?”

However, Mr Isuku, the deputy police spokesperson, defended the police’s actions, insisting that they acted within legal boundaries.

Despite the federal government’s later admission of blunders in charging the underage persons, Mr Isuku maintained that the individuals were not children but teenagers and that their prosecution adhered to the law.

“As of today, the Nigerian police recognise protests based on a court judgement. If you check our press releases during the last #EndBadGovernance protest, you will realise the police are not against peaceful demonstrations.

“When you are below seven years, you may not be criminally liable. Let us not play in the gallery. We shouldn’t, because of emotions, throw away the baby with the bathwater.

“Is there anybody below 12 years among the suspects? When you use the word minors, the law is very clear. The procedure for prosecuting minors is outlined in the Child Rights Act. What we charged them with was a serious offence, including treason.”

A PREMIUM TIMES explainer showed that the Child Rights Act envisages that a child may only be arraigned or prosecuted at the family or juvenile court.

However, contrary to Mr Isuku’s claim, the juvenile court is the sole authority capable of issuing a valid remand order for the child and determining the appropriate detention facility, regardless of the nature of the alleged offences.

In August 2024, the protests, sparked by economic hardship and governance failures, led to the arrest of 76 individuals—including tens of minors—who were charged with treason and inciting a military coup.

NHRC had condemned the arraignment for treason of minors who allegedly participated in the recent nationwide #EndGadGovernance protests.

Following public outcry, President Bola Tinubu granted a pardon to the detainees, but the NHRC expressed concern over how the police handled the minors’ cases.

Recommendations for lasting reform

KDI’s report called for the establishment of inclusive platforms to enable citizens, particularly marginalised groups, to participate in policy-making processes.

The 130-page report advised protesters to remain unified and strategic, while influencers and the international community were encouraged to spread awareness and counter misinformation.

“Civil society organisations should prioritize post-protest engagements to sustain the momentum of movements like #EndBadGovernance and channel their demands into actionable outcomes,” the report stated.

The report also explained the importance of synergy between online and offline advocacy to drive meaningful social change.

“By addressing challenges holistically and fostering collaboration across sectors, these protests can pave the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and democratic Nigeria,” the report added.

