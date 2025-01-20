Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has outlined the state government’s “forward-thinking vision” for healthcare improvement.
Mr Otti disclosed this on Sunday when the Revive Medical Mission, a team of Belgian medical experts, visited him in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team is in Abia to collaborate with the state’s medical experts on government-organised medical outreach initiatives.
The governor highlighted that the state’s healthcare vision centred on infrastructural development, functionality, and strategic partnerships to achieve a healthier population in Abia.
He expressed his administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services by retrofitting and rehabilitating 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) within the first 100 days of his tenure.
According to him, plans are underway to extend the rehabilitation efforts to all 948 PHCs across the state as part of a comprehensive strategy to reform the health sector.
Governor Otti disclosed that the government had designed a unique prototype for PHCs, reflecting the administration’s strategic planning for healthcare delivery.
The governor emphasised that the PHCs would undergo rehabilitation and be adequately staffed to ensure effective service delivery.
He also reiterated the government’s commitment to engaging with medical missions and recognised their valuable contribution during the 2024 outreach.
Mr Otti expressed his administration’s willingness to continue collaborating with medical experts to advance his health sector rebuilding agenda.
“We value feedback, which has been crucial in inviting the medical mission back,” he noted.
‘At least 100 surgeries would be conducted.’
The state Commissioner for Health, Enoch Uche, added that the medical outreach aligned with the state’s vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all residents.
Mr Uche, a professor, expressed optimism that at least 100 surgeries and more than 1,000 consultations would be conducted during the outreach.
He explained that at the government’s request, the medical team was providing free healthcare services, including consultations and surgeries, as part of their partnership with local experts.
“The government has allocated funds for the installation of new anaesthesia and surgical equipment, with costs running into hundreds of millions,” Mr Uche said.
Earlier, De Gazelle Herman, medical team leader, thanked the government for its hospitality and partnership in the outreach.
He assured the people of Abia that the team was dedicated to making a significant impact during their stay.
“We aim to perform as many surgeries and consultations as possible, focusing on conditions like goitres, hernias, and other health issues.
“Over the next two weeks, we will provide extensive consultations and quality care,” said Mr Herman, a medical doctor.
