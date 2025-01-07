The police said three of the 18 victims of the Rivers State gas explosion have died.
Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.
The 18 victims, who suffered varying degrees of burns from the explosion, were receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.
“The commissioner of police and his management team visited the victims in the hospital and sympathised with the family members who lost their loved ones,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.
The incident
Eighteen people were severely injured in a gas explosion that occurred on Sunday evening at a gas refilling shop in the Oroazi community in Port Harcourt, causing significant damage to nearby buildings.
The police in the state said the explosion was caused by a welder repairing a refrigerator.
“The technician was using a gas cylinder to weld while simultaneously trying to refill gas on the refrigerator, which led to the explosion,” Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, had said, PREMIUM TIMES reported.
Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo has banned gas refilling businesses in residential areas within the area.
Mr Ihunwo announced the ban on X on Monday.
Mr Ihunwo announced the ban shortly after visiting the scene of the explosion and the victims at a hospital. He promised to cover the medical bills of the victims.
“I couldn’t help but feel profound sorrow over the devastating incident. The sight of the victims and the aftermath of the explosion was truly heart-wrenching,” the statement published on his official X handle reads.
“After meeting with some of the victims and witnessing their struggles, I promptly allocated three million naira to Sonabel Hospital to ensure that the affected individuals receive the best possible medical attention and care,” Mr Ihunwo said.
