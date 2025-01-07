The Chairperson of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo has banned gas refilling businesses in residential areas within the area.

Mr Ihunwo announced the ban on X on Monday.

Eighteen people were severely injured in a gas explosion which occurred on Sunday evening at a gas refiling shop in the Oroazi community in Port Harcourt, causing significant damage to nearby buildings.

The police in the state said the explosion was caused by a welder who was repairing a refrigerator.

“The technician was using a gas cylinder to weld while simultaneously trying to refill gas on the refrigerator, which led to the explosion,” Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state, had said, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

“No fewer than 18 persons, including the technician, sustained injuries, but fortunately, no lives were lost,” she added.

The police spokesperson said that injured persons were receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

Bans on gas refilling in residential areas

Mr Ihunwo expressed sadness over the incident during his visit to the explosion scene and the hospital where the injured persons were treated.

“I couldn’t help but feel profound sorrow over the devastating incident. The sight of the victims and the aftermath of the explosion was truly heart-wrenching,” the statement published on his official X handle reads.

“After meeting with some of the victims and witnessing their struggles, I promptly allocated three million naira to Sonabel Hospital to ensure that the affected individuals receive the best possible medical attention and care.”

To prevent the recurrence of the incident, Mr Ihunwo announced an immediate ban on gas refilling businesses within residential areas in the local government area.

