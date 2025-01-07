President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday attended the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama. Other dignitaries at the event included two former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last month’s election of Mr Mahama as Ghana’s president.

Mr Obasanjo publicly opposed Mr Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s president while Mr Jonathan largely played a neutral role in the 2023 election.

The presidency shared photos of Mr Tinubu shaking hands with the two former presidents as well as some other guests at the event.

See the photos below.

