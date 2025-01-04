The Bishop of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Lucius Ugorji, has said the church leadership “highly regrets” the shooting to death of a boy by a Catholic priest in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The killing
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Catholic priest, Joseph Enyiaka, allegedly shot the boy dead after the latter set off firecrackers within a church premises.
The incident happened during a Holy Mass celebration, marking the crossover to the New Year 2025 at St. Columba Parish Amaimo, a community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.
The police said the Catholic priest has been arrested over the incident.
Call for calm
In a statement on Thursday, Mr Ugorji said apart from the deceased, one person was wounded during the shooting.
“The Archdiocese of Owerri condoles with the bereaved family, and prays for the happy repose of the dead, and the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.
The bishop called for calm considering that police were already investigating the incident.
