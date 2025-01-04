Popular Nigerian TikToker Kate Dennis, Otweytwey, has announced her divorce from Afrobeats singer husband of two years, Enuawere Collins, aka C-Nero.

Otweytwey, known for her relatable and entertaining content on TikTok, has amassed a following of 2.8 million fans.

She and her ex-husband C-Nero, who has released several songs, including “Jakpa”, “Bronco”(2022) and Check (2023), gained popularity together for their fun and engaging videos, which quickly attracted netizens.

However, she announced the end of their union in December 2024 in an emotional video on Instagram.

She said, “Hi, everyone. This is to let you all know that I am no longer married to C-Nero. We have seen that we are no longer compatible and that the marriage is no longer working. So, I’ve had to call it quits. And for those people that have looked up to me or looked up to us that, okay, someday, they’ll have a marriage like this. I’m so sorry it turned out this way. I’m so sorry It had to happen this way. It is what it is. We are now divorced but committed to co-parenting.”

Her announcement sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disbelief and wondering what could have happened to the exemplary couple.

As of press time, C-Nero has yet to issue a statement regarding the said divorce.

The estranged couple tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed a baby girl in March 2024, joining the list of celebrities who separated from their spouses in 2024.

This includes Ay Makun, who confirmed his split from his wife Mabel after 20 years of marriage, and Dj Kulet, who announced her separation from Ohis Emmanuel in December.

